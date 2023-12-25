Wishing The Post Eagle Readers A Very Merry Christmas!

PostEagle

PostEagle December 23, 2023

December 23, 2023 Featured

Featured 0 Comments

We cannot be with all of our readers, therefore, we want all of you to be with us, at least in spirit, as we prepare to sit down for our traditional WIGILIA (in English, our Christmas Eve Supper).

Wigilia, to the Polish people and their children, is the dearest and most cherished time of the Christmas season. This is the time when the family sits down and spends an enjoyable few hours together in preparation for the greatest birthday of the world, the birth of Baby Jesus.

Since memories are the cherished moments of the past, we would now like to take you back to the Wigilia of old in a typical Polish-American household. So. . .come into our home now, and sit down around the table as the women are putting on the final touches to the food which is being prepared for our WIECZERZA.

The Father sits at his customary place at the head of the table and waits for Mother to bring out the many foods for the family. Before any food is touched, the father takes the rye bread and cuts the end of it off and gives it to the Mother who puts it away. This is the symbol that there will be bread in the house for the following year. Then after a prayer, the Father takes the “oplatek”, leavened bread (which is a must in a Polish home for Christmas Eve dinner), and gives it out to the members of the family. Then he and his wife each break a piece of the wafer off one anothers piece and wish each other the best. They then in turn break the wafer with each of the children and other people who are present at the table. The rest of the family then breaks bread with each other until all have had the opportunity to wish each other whatever they had in mind.

This holy custom completed, the meal is served which consists of lenten foods. We start with kapusta and grzyby, and continue on with various kinds of fish, sledzie, pierogi of all kinds, and vegetables of all varieties.

On the table are all kinds of additions to the meal such as our famous chrzan (usually homemade), sour cream, babki, angel wings and other delicacies. Throughout the meal there is much discussion. This time together is not rushed but enjoyed leisurely.

While the coffee or tea is being served, the father takes out the spiewnik and everyone prepares to sing the old favorite Christmas carols and the traditional Polish kolendy.

The children with talent take out the accordions or go to the pianos, awaiting the signal to start the singing.

Such famous carols as Gdy Sie Chrystus Rodzi followed by Dzisiaj w Bethlejem, Tryumfi, Narodził sie Chrystus, Lulajze Jezuniu, and many other nostalgic carols are sung. Then, of course, the children sing their Jingle Bells, Santa Claus Is Coming To Town, and other carols, traditionally American.

The tables are then cleaned off as the men go into the living room where the Choinka is glittering with the various lights and decorations which the children put up the night before.

After all is settled in the kitchen, and the family get together, the children wait expectantly for the exchange of gifts which comes next. As soon as this is started, pandemonium reigns as the children tear off the wrappings and are surprised by the gifts found in the packages.

Later on in the evening, other guests start to arrive to spend a happy and noisy evening in song and exchange of gifts. Then our guests anxiously await the signal to put on their coats and go out into the night air for our traditional caroling up and down the street. The children have their songbooks in their hands and can’t wait to start making the rounds of good cheer and song.

The caroling completed, the happy and tired children and their fathers and mothers come back into the warm house, settling down with hot drinks to warm themselves up. Some of our guests leave for the traditional Pasterka, Midnight Mass, while the children prepare for bed so that they can awaken in the morning for their Christmas Mass.

Wishing all a very Blessed and Merry Christmas! Wesoly Swiat Bozego Narodzenia!

Christine Grabowski-Witmyer

Editor

Post Eagle