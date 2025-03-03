Win A Spot In The Prestigious Pre-Medical Summer Program At Poznan University of Medical Sciences

PostEagle

PostEagle March 2, 2025

March 2, 2025 Featured

Featured 0 Comments

Win a Life-Changing Opportunity with the Kosciuszko Foundation and Poznan University of Medical Sciences!

The Kosciuszko Foundation is pleased to announce a membership lottery tied to the prestigious Pre-Medical Summer Program at our partner school, Poznan University of Medical Sciences (PUMS) in Poland.

How It Works:

1. The lottery is open to active members of the Kosciuszko Foundation.

2. Not a member yet? Join or renew your KF membership to participate.

3. Send an email by April 15, 2025, with your full name, contact information, and the subject “Enter the lottery to win the Pre-Medical Summer Program at PUMS!” to development@thekf.org for your chance to win a fully-covered spot in the PUMS Medical Summer Program, including room and board!

Why Join the Program?

This program offers a unique opportunity to explore the renowned Poznan University of Medical Sciences, experience its campus, and discover the vibrant city of Poznan—all while immersing yourself in the world of medicine.

Over 10 days, participants will:

• Take part in hands-on workshops like surgical suturing, medical simulations, and ultrasound practice.

• Earn a certificate of completion.

• Build lasting friendships with peers from around the world.

Please note: While the program fee ($990) is covered, the winning participant is responsible for their airfare.

Program Details:

Dates: July 7–16, 2025

Location: Poznan University of Medical Sciences, Poland

Learn more about the program HERE

How to Become a Kosciuszko Foundation Member?

Online: https://thekf.org/become-a-member/

Call: (212) 734-2130

By Mail: Send a check with the note “Membership” to:15 E 65th St, New York, NY 10065

For membership questions, email: development@thekf.org.

Prefer to join the program without entering the lottery? You can register independently HERE