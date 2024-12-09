White Christmas A Glowing Success

PostEagle

by James Dombrowski

NEW JERSEY – The 86th season of the Paper Mill Playhouse begins with “White Christmas” which will be running through December 29th. Irving Berlin’s musical masterpiece is a five star success. The Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn, N.J. is regarded by many as the best Broadway Theater outside of NYC, a Tony Award, which recognizes its ability to stage both classic shows and debuts future Broadway productions. I recommend “White Christmas” as a show the entire family will enjoy. The holiday feelings and the love story is timeless. If you are a regular patron or have never made a performance at the Paper Mill Playhouse, “White Christmas “ is a must see.

Photo by Talia Dombrowski

Music Director Cynthia Meng needs to be applauded for conducting a performance that brings to life Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas” in a way I’ve never seen before. Her ability to coordinate the orchestra with the tap dancing and vocals gives the audience the feeling you are on stage. It’s hard not to sing along; you can see many people in the audience lip syncing.