Whiskey Cake

INGREDIENTS:
1 box yellow cake mix (without pudding)
1 box vanilla pudding
4 eggs
1/2 c. oil
1 c. milk (reg)
1 shot whiskey (11⁄2 oz.)
1 c. walnuts
Combine all ingredients. Mix 3 minutes. Pour into a well-greased tube pan.
Bake at 350˚ for 50-60 min.
TOPPING:
1 stick butter
1 c. sugar
1/2 c. whiskey
Melt butter. Add sugar & whiskey. Cook until sugar is dissolved & of syrup texture. After removing cake from oven, poke hole with fork in the top. (Leave cake in pan while doing this). Pour some of the syrup mixture over cake. Let cake sit in pan 15-20 minutes.
Remove cake from pan and brush remaining syrup on sides of cake.
Recipe by Mrs. Mary Kurowski
