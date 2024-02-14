Wendy’s Helps Red Hat Angels Relay for Life

February 11, 2024

CLIFTON, NJ – Wendy’s and the Red Hat Angels team in the Relay for Life Clifton and Rutherford have partnered to raise funds to support their team.

Wendy’s will host a fundraiser with the Red Hat Angels on Wednesday, March 5, 2024 from 5-8 PM. Wendy’s is located at 83 Main Avenue near Kohls in Clifton.

So don’t cook on March 5th. Join us and enjoy dinner.

Mention the Relay or present the flier shown on FB. The team will receive 15% of your check towards the 2024 Relay goal of $60,000. The 15% will be given on dine in, take out and drive through orders. We hope to see you there. We Are Still Fighting.

The American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life is a celebration of hope and survivorship. Team members take turns walking or running on the track to fight cancer.

The annual Relay for Life of Clifton and Rutherford is set for Saturday, May 4, 2024 from 6 PM to 12 midnight at Clifton Stadium. Our theme this year is 80s Slumber Party.

For more information about Relay for Life Clifton and Rutherford contact Halle Baker at halle.baker@cancer.org If you need information on the services provided by ACS please visit cancer.org.