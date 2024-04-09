Weimar Triangle: Europe’s New Engine

April 9, 2024

The ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine as well as broader concerns on the future European security have raised the need for closer cooperation among the three EU nations of France, Germany, and Poland. The meeting of French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on March 15, 2024 revitalized a dormant alliance—the Weimar Triangle. The countries’ leaders have committed to work much more closely together on Ukraine, Europe’s security, and the transatlantic relationship. Will the revival of this cooperation format give Europe’s engine—which has stalled in recent months over disagreements between Macron and Scholz—he leadership it sorely needs and what is its vision for Europe’s future trajectory?

Join us for a unique conversation with parliamentary leaders from each of the Weimar Triangle countries—for their first visit to the US in this newly revitalized format: Paweł Kowal, Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Sejm of the Republic of Poland; Natalia Pouzyreff, Member of the National Assembly, Committee of the Defense and Armed Forces, France, and Norbert Röttgen, Member of Bundestag, Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee (2014-2019). The discussion will be moderated by Global Europe Program Director, Robin Quinville. Introductory remarks by Katarzyna Pisarska, Chairwoman of the Casimir Pulaski Foundation Council and Chair of Warsaw Security Forum

The Live Webcast – WEIMAR TRIANGLE: Europe’s New Engine will be held on Monday, April 15th from 2 to 3 pm ET. You can attend in person – 6th Floor Flom Auditorium, Woodrow Wilson Center, One Woodrow Wilson Plaza, 1300 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20004-3027 or online. Phone: 202-691-4000.

Register at for WEBCAST https://engage.wilsoncenter.org/a/weimar-triangle-europes-new-engine-1?emci=9841d223-ebf5-ee11-aaf0-7c1e52017038&emdi=6e4bedd8-73f6-ee11-aaf0-7c1e52017038&ceid=86782

Register at for In-Person: https://engage.wilsoncenter.org/a/weimar-triangle-europes-new-engine?emci=9841d223-ebf5-ee11-aaf0-7c1e52017038&emdi=6e4bedd8-73f6-ee11-aaf0-7c1e52017038&ceid=86782