Webinar To Examine Polish Americans Today

PostEagle February 13, 2024

There are just under 9 million Americans who claim Polish ancestry on the U.S. Census, constituting about 3% of the total population of America. Yet, despite its size, little is known about this community outside of its demographic profile. Along with the Piast Institute, Dominik Stecula has been conducting regular, national polls of Polonia for over a decade. It is currently the only national survey of Polish Americans and offers the most detailed empirical look at the Polish American community.

A webinar “Polish Americans Today” hosted by Dominik Stecula, Ph.D. will feature insights from a 2020 Piast Institute survey of Poland. It will be held on Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 3 p.m. In his talk, Stecula will paint a comprehensive data-driven picture of American Polonia with a substantive focus on the politics, demographics, identities, and cultural activities of the Polish American community.

The webinar is free and open to the public. The number of spots is limited. Registration is required. Visit https:thekf.org/event/ for details.

Dominik Stecuła is an Assistant Professor of Political Science at Colorado State University. He was born in Brzeg, Poland, and immigrated to the United States at the age of 15. Previously, Stecula was a Postdoctoral Fellow at the Annenberg Public Policy Center at the University of Pennsylvania. He received his PhD in political science at the University of British Columbia. He has published over twenty peer-reviewed academic journal articles, including in the American Journal of Political Science, British Journal of Political Science, among other prominent venues.

Stecula’s research has been supported by the National Science Foundation and other grantors. His research has been featured in the New York Times, New Yorker, The Atlantic, Bloomberg, NBC News, NPR, PBS, and the Weekend Update on Saturday Night Live, among other outlets in the United States, Canada, and Poland. He has also published over 35 public facing articles and commentaries, mostly on American politics and the Polish American community, including in the Washington Post, USA Today, Foreign Policy, Philadelphia Inquirer, as well as prominent outlets in his native Poland, including Gazeta Wyborcza, Polityka, and Kultura Liberalna.

He serves as the Chair of the Board of Directors of the Piast Institute in Michigan, a National Center for Polish and Polish American Affairs. He is the author of Polish American Today, a short book on the Polish American community based on a 2020 survey which he designed and fielded with the Piast Institute. The book is a follow up to an earlier version, based on a study conducted in collaboration with the late co-founder of the Piast Institute, Dr. Thaddeus Radzilowski.