We Have WORK To Do!!!!

Greetings: This little article below is something to think about. Too many of us these days are so filled with fear, paranoia, and an attitude of selfish self-centeredness, that reading it might make some of us a little uncomfortable and even “offended”…. but be a good little soldier and read it:

I had spent an hour in the bank with my dad, as he had to transfer some money. I couldn’t resist myself & asked…

”Dad, why don’t we activate your internet banking?”

”Why would I do that?” He asked…

”Well, then you won’t have to spend an hour here for things like transfer.

You can even do your shopping online. Everything will be so easy!”

I was so excited about initiating him into the world of Net banking.

He asked ”If I do that, I won’t have to step out of the house?

”Yes, yes”! I said. I told him how even grocery can be delivered at door now and how amazon delivers everything!

His answer left me tongue-tied.

He said ”Since I entered this bank today, I have met four of my friends, I have chatted a while with the staff who know me very well by now.

You know I am alone…this is the company that I need. I like to get ready and come to the bank. I have enough time, it is the physical touch that I crave.

Two years back I got sick, The store owner from whom I buy fruits, came to see me and sat by my bedside and cried.

When your Mom fell down few days back while on her morning walk. Our local grocer saw her and immediately got his car to rush her home as he knows where I live.

Would I have that ‘human’ touch if everything became online?

Why would I want everything delivered to me and force me to interact with just my computer?

I like to know the person that I’m dealing with and not just the ‘seller’. It creates bonds of Relationships.

Does Amazon deliver all this as well?”’

Technology isn’t life..

Spend time with people .. Not with devices.



This little parable says a great deal about society today. The Father in the story is truly a wise, loving and Christian man. His son, on the other hand, has drunk the cool aid, and bought into the devils plan of destroying civilization and the Church….of dismantling the human family!

I know many people who do all they can to avoid people. Amazon deliveries are their lifeline and a good way to avoid human any contact! They are actually disappointed when they have to make a phone call and get a real person instead of a machine. I often would get calls at the Rectory where people would be a little flustered and embarrassed as they admitted that they thought they would get a machine!!! I know a lot of people who would rather text or eMail than actually have a real conversation with a real person!!! What are we becoming?

The tragic thing, and a sad sign of our times, is that so many people willingly, and almost joyfully, embraced quarantine, masks, and social distancing….. not so much to avoid a little germ, but to avoid their Brothers and Sisters! I’m afraid that the real, and deadly harm, of the little germ, was not any infection or physical sickness…. but the fear, faithlessness, and moral sickness that it supported and caused! The physical deaths, the germ supposedly caused, were nothing compared to the spiritual deaths caused!

The problem we are now facing is the fact that many people don’t even recognize that we have a problem. They see a germ….. but not the fear, paranoia, faithlessness, and moral sickness that we are facing! They are so taken with rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic that when you point out the real problem they comment on how nice that the band is still playing on the Titanic and get offended that you should even mention their fear and lack of faith!

The diocese of Springfield has been taking a “pew count” over the past few years. The staggering fact is that after they willingly closed our churches, they found that less then 50% have returned!!! That means that 50% of the diocese have given up on Jesus! 50% of the Diocese has locked themselves into a permanent state of fear, faithlessness, paranoia and hypochondria! 50% are making no effort to avoid Eternal Death!!!! Yikes!



Soooooooo….. what can we do? If you still love Jesus, if you still KNOW that He is THE Way, THE Truth, and THE Life….then you and I, and all of us, have to reach out, remind, scold, encourage, nag, help, nurture, build on the little faith that our friends and relatives still might have!

You and I, and all of us, have to boldly announce that “we can do all things in Christ, HE strengthens us!” We have to proclaim that in Jesus Christ, and with HIS Church, we have power, miracles, strength, joy, peace, goodness, light, order, truth and beauty……and Eternal Life!

And….. How do we do this? We do this by becoming SAINTS! You read that right…. By becoming saints!!! Remember that St. Maximilian Kolbe once said that “we are all called to be saints, but not JUST saints, but GREAT SAINTS!” William Law added that “if you will look into your own heart in complete honesty, you must admit that there is one and only one reason why you are not a saint: you do not wholly want to be.”



But, why must I become a saint? Because a saint is destined for Heaven and THAT is the destiny of all of us who Love God! If we become saints we can, and will, lead others to God!!! Sooooo…. While working on our sanctity, we will automatically work on the building the faith, courage, and love of our friends and relatives!

I guess we have a lot to do…. So here is a quick review of how we have to start:

1. Frequent Confession (at least twice a month!)

2. Frequent Mass (not just on Sunday!)

3. Daily Rosary (Our Lady herself requested THAT!)

4. Daily reading of the Bible (at least a chapter a day!)

5. Reading from the lives of the Saints (they made it – so can we!)

Now…… Let’s all get to work… all for the glory of God and the salvation of Souls! God bless you, Fr. Charles