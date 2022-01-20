Saturday, January 22, 2022
Clifton Centennial

Wayne Valley football player battles leukemia, but not without support

WAYNE — They bleed together on the same field, and they let off steam together in the same locker room.

This week, football players from Wayne Valley High School put on white jerseys and knelt down in a church to pray together for a freshman teammate fighting a rare, but treatable, form of cancer.

Rocco Sivolella, 14, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia on Jan. 12. He is now under the care of Hassenfeld Children’s Hospital at NYU Langone in Manhattan.

Wednesday’s service at Immaculate Heart of Mary R.C. Church was a healing Mass to raise hope for Rocco’s recovery. There was a strong showing from Wayne Valley, and student-athletes from DePaul Catholic and Wayne Hills high schools set aside their in-town rivalries to join the worship.

A healing mass for Rocco Sivolella at Immaculate Heart of Mary on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. Sivolella, a freshman at Wayne Valley High School, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia last Wednesday.

The Rev. Mateusz Jasniewicz led the service, preaching that the “bad news” of Rocco’s diagnosis can be overcome.

“We gathered in this church not just because of bad news, but actually, because of good news,” the pastor said in his homily.

