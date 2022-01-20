Wayne Valley football player battles leukemia, but not without support

WAYNE — They bleed together on the same field, and they let off steam together in the same locker room.

This week, football players from Wayne Valley High School put on white jerseys and knelt down in a church to pray together for a freshman teammate fighting a rare, but treatable, form of cancer.

Rocco Sivolella, 14, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia on Jan. 12. He is now under the care of Hassenfeld Children’s Hospital at NYU Langone in Manhattan.

Wednesday’s service at Immaculate Heart of Mary R.C. Church was a healing Mass to raise hope for Rocco’s recovery. There was a strong showing from Wayne Valley, and student-athletes from DePaul Catholic and Wayne Hills high schools set aside their in-town rivalries to join the worship.

The Rev. Mateusz Jasniewicz led the service, preaching that the “bad news” of Rocco’s diagnosis can be overcome.

“We gathered in this church not just because of bad news, but actually, because of good news,” the pastor said in his homily.

“We’ve been given the gift of prayer,” he added moments later. “Prayer is an effective way to help because it gives us the fortitude — and the courage — to get through the next hour, the next day and the next month.”

Rocco’s mother, Paula Corrieri, said earlier in the day that she is harnessing the positive thoughts from the community. Doctors have advised the family that he could be home in a little more than three weeks, just in time for Super Bowl LVI.

That is what everyone is shooting for, she said.

“It would be wonderful,” Corrieri said, speaking by phone from Rocco’s bedside. “He’s such a huge sports fan.”

Rocco initially tested positive for COVID-19, his mother said. But when his symptoms persisted and then got much worse, he was taken to a walk-in clinic in Clifton, where medical staff discovered that he had an irregular blood-oxygen level.

“The minute they checked it, they said, ‘We’re calling an ambulance,’ ” Corrieri recalled of their visit to the facility.

Rocco was immediately rushed to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson, where he stayed until Tuesday.

He was “alert” and in “good spirits” hours before the scheduled worship service, which was broadcast on Facebook and YouTube. His mother said they planned to watch it in his hospital room.

Rocco’s support system has been nothing short of extraordinary, his mother said. “I can’t believe the outpouring of love,” she said. “It’s heartwarming, and it’s amazing. I just can’t believe how many people are reaching out.”

Most instrumental has been Rocco’s extended family, including his aunts, Enza Aquino and Gina Yannuzzi, and his cousins.

They organized an online fundraiser with Christina Kindler, whose son, Aidan, is Rocco’s close friend and teammate. As of Thursday afternoon, more than $66,800 was collected through nearly 820 donations.

Roger Kotlarz, head coach of the Wayne Valley football team, said at the church that 30-plus players attended the Mass for Rocco, an “awesome kid” who is “really well-liked by his teammates.”

Others likely would have shown up, too, but they had commitments to winter sports, he said.

“It’s one day at a time,” Kotlarz said after the worship service. “Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family.”

Aidan, 15, who has known Rocco since kindergarten, said “there’s no one out there” who would not like him. “He’s friends with everyone,” he said. “He’s just that type of dude.”

Fellow teammates Ryan Luzzi and Darrius Rivers, both 14, said Rocco — a lineman — is also becoming known for his grit on the field.

“I don’t think he allowed one sack this year,” Ryan said.

Just how tough is Rocco?

“He’s the strongest person I know,” said Jessica Cappadona, 15, his girlfriend of more than two years. “He never lets a smile leave his face, and I have confidence that we’ll get through this.”

