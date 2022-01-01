Warsaw Paczki

WARSAW PĄCZKI

INGREDIENTS

1 c. sweet cream

2 yeast cakes

10 egg yolks

1 tsp. salt

5 T. soft butter

4 1⁄2 c. flour

1 jigger rum

6 T. sugar

Heat cream to lukewarm. Add salt to egg yolks and beat until thick. Cream butter and sugar. Put these ingredients into a large bowl, add yeast, dissolved with 1 T. sugar, (in 1/4 c. lukewarm water), and mix thoroughly. Add rum then flour and cream alternately and beat hard until the dough blisters. Set in warm place to rise. Punch down and let rise again. Place dough on lightly floured board. Pat or roll to 1/2” thickness. Cut out with doughnut cutter, cover & let rise until double in bulk. Fry in deep hot fat (Crisco). Drain on paper towels. Sprinkle with powdered sugar.

Recipe by Joanna F. Dzitko