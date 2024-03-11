Warsaw Defeats Moscow In UN War of Words

March 10, 2024

Poland’s Sikorski set the record straight

By Robert Strybel

Warsaw Correspondent

WARSAW–Poland’s top diplomat has responded to a hostile tirade by Russia’s envoy to the UN, successfully debunking his litany of anti-Ukrainian, anti-Polish and anti-Western lies and distortions. In response to Vasily Nebenzya’s allegation that “Ukraine is ruled by the criminal Kyiv regime,” Radosław Sikorski told the UN Security Council that “Ukraine has a democratically elected government (…) and holds no political prisoners.” On both counts that cannot be said of the dictatorial Putin regime.

When Nebenzya blamed the war on “American neo-colonialism,” Sikorski reminded him that it was Russia that had tried to exterminate Ukraine already back in the 19th century and is now doing so again. To the groundless claim that Poland had attacked Russia during the Second World War, the Pole shot back with: “What is he talking about? It was the Soviet Union that attacked Poland together with Nazi Germany on 17 September 1939. They even held a joint victory parade on 22 September.”

Sikorski registered surprise that Nebenzya accused Poles of Russophobia considering that “the former Russian president (Medvedev) and other Putin propagandists nearly daily are threatening us with nuclear annihilation.” To the Russian’s allegation that Ukraine was wallowing in corruption, the Polish official replied: “Well, Alexei Navalny documented how honest and upright his own country is.” That was in reference to the veteran dissident who died recently in Siberian detention after years of persecution and abuse by the Russian state.

The Polish diplomat summed up the debate saying: “What the (Russian) ambassador has achieved is to remind us why we resisted Soviet domination and what Ukraine is resisting now. They failed to subjugate us then. They’ll also fail to subjugate Ukraine and us now.”

Nebenzya had dutifully echoed the official Kremlin line which still calls Russia’s full-scale aggression against its southern neighbor a “special military operation” designed to “de-militarize and de-Nazify Ukraine.” The campaign which Putin said would last no more than three to five days has now entered its third year, leaving unspeakable carnage and destruction in its wake. Putin’s miscalculation may well end up being ranked alongside Hitler’s folly of a 1,000-year Reich which lasted a mere 12 years.