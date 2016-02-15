NEW JERSEY – The Clifton Recreation Department conducted a virtual Snowman Building Contest for Clifton residents during the months of January and February. Participants went outside during the various snowstorms to build their “coolest” snowman and submitted a picture or video/ via email to the Clifton Recreation Department for judging. Participants either entered the individual builder 12 & under category, individual builder 13 & over category or family category. Every participant received a goody bag for entering. Winners received a trophy, goody bag and some other prizes and gift cards. The participation and creativity was outstanding. Below is a list of the winners.

Category: Individual Builder 12 & Under

1st Place – Lily Unis

2nd Place – Gladys Garcia

3rd Place – Nezih Kilic

Category: Individual Builder 13 & Over

1st Place – Mike Zeidan

2nd Place – Jane Van Wie

Category: Family

1st Place – The Brand Family

2nd Place- The Lai Family

3rd Place – The Kowalczyk Family

