Virtual Mental Health Awareness Series

Ocean County Library Lacey Branch to Host
Three-Part Virtual Mental Health Awareness Series

LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ  – To mark Mental Health Awareness Month in May, the Ocean County Library Lacey Branch will host three virtual programs by RWJBarnabas Health Institute for Prevention and Recovery’s Hope & Healing Program, examining strength of body, mind and spirit.

Leading the discussions will be Marisa Merrigan Robertazzi, the program’s Counselor of Senior Population.

The Hope & Healing program provides emotional support services, education and links to community-based resources for individuals and families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, to help reduce stress, develop coping strategies, and review options

The Zoom sessions will take place at 2 PM on the following dates:

Strength: Body Session – Monday, May 2

Strength: Mind Session – Tuesday, May 10

Strength: Spirit Session – Wednesday, May 18

Separate registrations at www.theoceancountylibrary.org/events are required for each of these three free programs. Registrants will receive links to the Zoom meeting by email.

Keep up with Library programs and events at www.theoceancountylibrary.org

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us