Ocean County Library Lacey Branch to Host

Three-Part Virtual Mental Health Awareness Series

LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ – To mark Mental Health Awareness Month in May, the Ocean County Library Lacey Branch will host three virtual programs by RWJBarnabas Health Institute for Prevention and Recovery’s Hope & Healing Program, examining strength of body, mind and spirit.

Leading the discussions will be Marisa Merrigan Robertazzi, the program’s Counselor of Senior Population.

The Hope & Healing program provides emotional support services, education and links to community-based resources for individuals and families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, to help reduce stress, develop coping strategies, and review options

The Zoom sessions will take place at 2 PM on the following dates:

Strength: Body Session – Monday, May 2

Strength: Mind Session – Tuesday, May 10

Strength: Spirit Session – Wednesday, May 18

Separate registrations at www.theoceancountylibrary.org/events are required for each of these three free programs. Registrants will receive links to the Zoom meeting by email.

Keep up with Library programs and events at www.theoceancountylibrary.org