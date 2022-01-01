Ocean County Library Lacey Branch to Host
Three-Part Virtual Mental Health Awareness Series
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ – To mark Mental Health Awareness Month in May, the Ocean County Library Lacey Branch will host three virtual programs by RWJBarnabas Health Institute for Prevention and Recovery’s Hope & Healing Program, examining strength of body, mind and spirit.
Leading the discussions will be Marisa Merrigan Robertazzi, the program’s Counselor of Senior Population.
The Hope & Healing program provides emotional support services, education and links to community-based resources for individuals and families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, to help reduce stress, develop coping strategies, and review options
The Zoom sessions will take place at 2 PM on the following dates:
Strength: Body Session – Monday, May 2
Strength: Mind Session – Tuesday, May 10
Strength: Spirit Session – Wednesday, May 18
Separate registrations at www.theoceancountylibrary.org/events are required for each of these three free programs. Registrants will receive links to the Zoom meeting by email.
Keep up with Library programs and events at www.theoceancountylibrary.org