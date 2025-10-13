Post Eagle Newspaper

Virtual Info Session on Marie Sklodowska-Curie

The Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Washington, D.C. cordially invite you to a Virtual Info Session on Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions – Postdoctoral Fellowships (MSCA-PF) co-hosted with EURAXESS North America and the Polish Agency for Academic Exchange (NAWA)!

This virtual event will cover how researchers can apply for the European Union’s flagship MSCA Postdoctoral Fellowships to conduct research abroad or how institutions can host EU-funded postdocs. Speakers will share experiences, answer questions, and highlight Poland as a research destination.

October 17, 2025
11:00 AM ET
Please register HERE.

Get ready for the 2026 application cycle opening next May. Don’t miss this chance to connect with MSCA experts!

Should you have any questions regarding the event, please do not hesitate to contact Communications and Public Diplomacy Team of the Embassy at washington.culture@msz.gov.pl.

We are very much looking forward to seeing you at the webinar!

