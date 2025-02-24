Veterans To Be Given Opportunity To Obtain ID Cards

PostEagle

PostEagle February 24, 2025

February 24, 2025 Uncategorized

Uncategorized 0 Comments

NEW JERSEY – Dennis Duddie, County Commander, in conjunction with Bergen County Clerk John Hogan, has invited all military veterans to obtain an official Bergen County Clerks Veterans Photo Card. (It cannot be used for official identification–only a passport or drivers license (or non-driver id) are accepted official id).

The card identifies the holder to have served in the United States military and received an honorable discharge. It is not used for obtaining government veterans benefits, but may be used at various businesses to receive discounts to those who have served.

”County Clerk John Hogan will have equipment to photograph and produce cards for all those attending.,” Duddie said. “This will be open to all veterans and is not limited to American Legion members.”

The cards will be produced at the March 6 meeting of Post 170 at 33 West Passaic Street, Rochelle Park. There is ample parking available at the post. The event will start promptly at 7:30 p.m. No prior registration is required.

“To obtain the card,” Hogan said, “please bring copies of a DD 214 or other documents certifying honorable discharge. We will have equipment on site to produce the cards and immediately give them to the applicants. This is one service my office is happy and proud to offer to those who have served our nation and given of themselves.”

Commander Duddie said this is the initial program that the American Legion will be presenting over the coming months to inform military veterans of benefits and services available to them. We are opening our doors to all those who have served, whether they are American Legion members or not. Those who have worn the uniforms and given of themselves will benefit from these programs. They will be publicized as they are scheduled.”