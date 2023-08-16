Van Houten Ave – Clifton Street Fair

Van Houten Ave Street Fair – Sunday, September 17, 2023

CLIFTON, NJ – The Athenia Business Association of Clifton presents its 21st Annual VAN HOUTEN AVE STREET FAIR which will be held on Sunday, September 17th from 11 am to 5 pm. Van Houten Ave will be transformed into a giant town block party, a pedestrian marketplace – exhibitors displaying their merchandise, a host of vendors, food, a stage with entertainment & music, rides for the children, and much more! Live entertainment by Swingman & The Misfit Mutts Band; a martial arts demonstration by the Clifton Martial Arts Academy at 12:30 p.m.; a performance by Clifton High School’s Mustang Marching Band at 2 p.m., a classic car show sponsored by Shook Funeral Home, and a dance performance by Genovese Dance Alliance at 2:30 p.m. An added attraction will be Monster Trucks Stock Car Racing! We would like to invite merchants, civic groups and non-profit organizations to become a part of this event. Note: The ABA is also looking for more vendors. For more information about prices, etc., please call 201-410-1686 or 973-202-8578 or e-mail posteagle@aol.com (attn. Chris). Rain date: Sun. Sept. 24th. Come out and bring the family; enjoy the festivities!