Val’s Dyngus Weekend Returns

NEW YORK – After 4 years of being away (mostly due to COVID), Val’s Dyngus Day Weekend is BACK! It will be held Sunday, March 31st and Monday, April 1st, 2024. What makes it even better, we are back at the newly renovated M-Hotel Buffalo (formerly the Millennium Hotel) in Cheektowaga, NY.

I would like to share with you what’s happening at our Dyngus Day Weekend Event 2024. It would be GREAT if you and/or your friends could join us for The WORLD’S LARGEST DYNGUS EVENT FOR ALL GENERATIONS. We are the ONLY venue in Buffalo that accommodates a Dyngus Event for ALL generations. Not only do we have the TOP Polka Bands in the country, but we also host the area’s TOP Country Western and Classic Rock bands bringing you a music mix for ALL to enjoy! The M-Hotel Buffalo is the Official Hotel of Dyngus Day Buffalo, it is also the hub for the Pussy-Willow Buses that shuttle you from venue to venue.

Check out the special Room Rates and stay at a hotel that is in the heart of all Buffalo Dyngus Day happenings. PLEASE help us make this the BIGGEST and BEST Dyngus Event ever!

Check out the M-Hotel Buffalo at: https://www.mhotelbuffalo.com OR “Like” their FaceBook page at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100087208516164

ONLINE TICKETS ARE AVAILABLE AT: https://www.outhousetickets.com/Event/Event23503/

For tickets, table reservations or info call 716-374-3246 or email: DyngusNY@aol.com

Hope to see you all there! Vb