Valerie Grabowski – With The Angels

Valerie Grabowski, 68 of Nanuet, NY, formerly of Clifton, passed away on May 28, 2024. Born in Passaic, she lived most of her life in Clifton before moving to Nanuet.

A paint associate for Home Depot in Nanuet for the past 17 years, Valerie enjoyed gardening, was an active member of the Athenia Business Association and was instrumental with the Annual Van Houten Avenue Street Fair.

Beloved daughter of the late Chester and Jean (Garb) Grabowski. Devoted sister of Chris Grabowski Witmyer, Clifton City Mayor Ray Grabowski, Alex Grabowski, and the late Clifton Councilman Matthew Grabowski who passed away in 2015. Loving aunt of Angelique and her husband Jason.

My Aunty ValVal,

Losing someone you love is the hardest thing and there really are no words to express my grief. I’m going to miss her so much and my heart is breaking for my family. She fought hard against her cancer and is undoubtedly the bravest woman I know. I’ll always remember the little things and what I’ve learned from her. She believed in angels and miracles. She always told me to think positive and be optimistic. And she never cared what anyone thought of her. She overcame many obstacles and I’m so proud of her for being so strong. If she gave you a nickname that’s how you knew she liked you, and if she yelled that meant she loved you. It hurts to know I’ll never see her smile again or hear her laugh, but I’ll cherish these memories forever. I’m honored to have been her niece. Till we meet again.

Love,

-Angelique (Leeky)

Memorial Mass, Saturday, June 1, 2024, 11 AM at St. John Kanty RC Church, 49 Speer Ave., Clifton. Cremation was private.

In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Friends of the Clifton Animal Shelter, PO Box 4923, Clifton, NJ 07015-4923, www.CliftonAnimalShelter.com in memory of Valerie, would be greatly appreciated.

Arrangements under the direction of the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton.