Valentine Greetings At Ocean County Library Upper Shores Branch

TOMS RIVER, NJ – Why does Valentine’s Day inspire cards, gifts and romance? Explore its history when author-photographer-musician Kevin Woyce presents “Valentine Greetings” at the Ocean County Library Upper Shores Branch, at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, February 15.

In his newest live program, Woyce will trace the romantic history of Valentine’s Day, including the saint who is identified with it, Cupid, the first Valentine cards and some of the season’s most popular songs.

The slideshow is filled with original photos and archival images of early Valentine’s Day cards and art, and accompanied by Woyce’s live musical performance.

Woyce’s nine published works and live presentations include histories of popular American landmarks such as the Jersey Shore, New Jersey’s state parks, and the Statue of Liberty, and traditions associated with Christmas, Halloween, and other holidays.

Registration is required for this free program, sponsored by the Friends of the Upper Shores Library. Sign up at www.theoceancountylibrary.org/events, visit the Branch at 112 Jersey City Avenue, Lavallette, or call 732-793-3996.

