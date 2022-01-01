Valedictorian Completes Eagle Scout Award Project

NEW JERSEY – Samantha DeFrancesco, valedictorian for the Immaculate Conception High School class of 2022 in Lodi, is also a female member of Boy Scouts of America Troop 86 in Lyndhurst, NJ. Hoping to achieve the prestigious Eagle Scout Award, she completed a project this summer constructing a gravel patio behind the ICHS building. Several steps were necessary in this project: communication with high school administration, surveys to find out the most utilitarian project, fundraising for materials, recruiting volunteer assistance and actual construction.

The project was completed in early July and hopefully, Samantha will receive her Eagle Scout Award in early December.

Samantha is a shining example of a young person using her intellectual gifts, talents and energy to benefit others.

* Samantha went to Sacred Heart Grammar School in Lyndhurst, NJ,

* Her parents are Susan and Michael DeFrancesco (and her sister is Melissa DeFrancesco– ICHS Class of 2018)

* She will be attending Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) in the fall and studying civil engineering

Samantha gave the background of her project in the following communication: