Used Bicycles & Sewing Machines Collected

PostEagle

PostEagle April 14, 2025

April 14, 2025 Articles

Articles 0 Comments

NEW JERSEY – Used Bicycles and Sewing Machines will be collected at Passaic County’s annual event on Saturday, May 3, 2025, from 9 am to 12 pm rain or shine at the Woodland Park Borough Hall Complex Parking Lot located at 5 Brophy Lane, Woodland Park, NJ. Teaming up with the non-profit group, Pedals for Progress & Sewing Peace (P4P), the Passaic County Office of Solid Waste & Recycling Programs hopes to collect a significant number of used bicycles and sewing machines to keep them out of the landfill and give adults in developing countries in Latin America, Africa and Eastern Europe the opportunity to earn a living.

Accepted are bikes in good condition, as well as those in need of repair and/or with flat tires. Not accepted are bikes with rust, and children’s tricycles. Also, sewing machines must be portable and in working condition. All donated items are tax deductible and a receipt for the value of the items will be provided on site if requested.

P4P collects thousands of bicycles and sewing machines that are shipped overseas where they are reconditioned and distributed to the working poor. The bicycles provide reliable transportation to jobs, and the sewing machines enable steady employment. Pedals for Progress is a 501 (c)(3) corporation and a registered charity. For further information about the collection event, please call the Passaic County Office of Solid Waste & Recycling programs at (973) 305-5738.