US-Poland 2024 Lecture By H.E. Mark F. Brzezinski

PostEagle

PostEagle November 11, 2024

November 11, 2024 Articles

Articles 0 Comments

FLORIDA – Lady Blanka Rosenstiel Endowed Program in Polish Heritage at the University of Miami presents the following lecture: US-POLAND 2024: A New Era of Security Collaboration on NATO’s Eastern Flank on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, 5:30 p.m. at the Kislak Center, University of Miami, 1300 Memorial Drive, Coral Gables, FL 33146. Q&A session follows the lecture. The lecture will be given by U.S. Ambassador to Poland, H.E. Mark F. Brzezinski.

This lecture will consider the evolution of US-Poland security collaboration between 2021-24. Given Russia’s further full-scale attack on Ukraine, security is sacrosanct in Central/Eastern Europe. The indivisibility of US-Polish security collaboration means there are not only military dimensions, but also refugee, energy, commercial, democratic and people-to-people dimensions. This holistic approach has protected against destabilizing influences in the region, and has ushered a new era of cooperation in this 200 year plus relationship.

The lecture is presented by the Blanka Rosenstiel Endowed Program in Polish Heritage at the University of Miami; The American Institute of Polish Culture; The Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Poland and the Center for the Humanities at the University of Miami.

Please register as seating is limited. Parking instructions are on the registration page.

https://events.miami.edu/event/us-poland-2024-a-new-era-of-security-collaboration-on-natos-eastern-flank