Greeting: Someone just eMailed me this message which made me laugh and which I really appreciated and find encouraging. They said: “Father, we need your rants…. please don’t go all ‘nice’ and squishy on us!!” I hope the Rant below is not too “nice and squishy!” It’s about a very upbeat and positive young saint who I’ve mentioned before but, who I think can be a help to us in these dark days when so many have actually and willingly chosen to embrace fear, paranoia and hypochondria. Mind you he was only 15 when he died a very painful death but even in full knowledge of that he refused to desert the Church, Jesus, or his Faith as so many have done today!

Here is a saint that is perfect for these difficult times. Many think of him as a patron saint of the internet and computer programmers but I like to think of him as a patron saint against the fears and paranoia that so many are embracing today. He once said, “Do not be afraid because with the Incarnation of Jesus, death becomes life, and there’s no need to escape: in eternal life, something extraordinary awaits us.”

These words of power are from Blessed Carlo Acutis (May 3, 1991-October 12, 2006), a boy who died at the age of 15….. you have to be impressed that someone that young had such depth and already understood the true meaning of life and Eternity! His life was founded on a positive and joyful Faith and not on fear!

It always interests me to look at the writings of the saints, not only for their example, to help me in my struggles, but their wisdom and how they saw the world, and how they related to Jesus in their daily life. Often times just a short quote is worth more than a 20 page sermon!

He was known for his charity, kindness and concern for those in any difficulty. Carlo would worry about friends of his whose parents were divorcing and would invite them to his home to support and help them. He defended disabled peers at school when bullies mocked them. Outside school, he did voluntary work with the homeless and destitute.

He also liked films, comic editing and playing PlayStation video games. Although he greatly enjoyed travel, the town of Assisi remained a particular favorite.

Those around him considered him a “computer geek” on account of his passion and skill with computers and the internet. Acutis applied himself to creating a website dedicated to cataloging Eucharistic miracle around the world. He completed this in 2005, having started compiling the catalog at the age of eleven! His goal was to use the media to evangelize and proclaim the Gospel and aimed to do that with the website he had created.

The work he did in researching those miracles is still available in book form and as a traveling exhibit! The maturity of his art work, computer skills, and his research is amazing especially when you consider that he was so young! His work and his love for the Eucharist is still evangelizing via the internet, the book and exhibit! (look them up!)

Below are a few quotes from his writings. You have to be impressed with the depth of his spirituality and you have to keep reminding yourself that this “saint” died a very difficult and painful death at the young age of 15!! Faith not Fear / Jesus not the World!