U.S. Bolsters Poland With $4 Billion FMF Loan Guarantee

PostEagle January 11, 2025

January 11, 2025

Totaling Over $11 Billion In Loan Support

The United States recently provided an additional $4 billion Foreign Military Financing (FMF) loan guarantee to Poland, bringing the total value of U.S. loans and loan guarantees to Poland to just over $11 billion within the last two years.

Poland is a cornerstone of NATO’s Eastern Flank and a key strategic partner for the United States. Since 2023, Poland has embarked on an unprecedented program of military modernization, significantly strengthening its defense capabilities. This modernization includes major acquisitions of advanced U.S. defense systems such as Apache helicopters, the Airspace and Surface Radar Reconnaissance System, High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), and Patriot air and missile defense systems.

FMF loans and loan guarantees are an important tool in U.S. security cooperation, offered to our closest and most trusted allies. The proceeds from these loans will further accelerate Poland’s military modernization, enhancing a wide range of defense capabilities and bolstering NATO’s deterrence and defense posture along its Eastern Flank.

The announcement underscores the United States’ steadfast commitment to Poland’s security and to the continued strengthening of NATO. Together, the United States and Poland are working to ensure a secure and stable future for the region, with a focus on collective defense, strategic partnership, and regional stability.

Matthew Miller

U.S. Department of State

Spokesperson

December 5, 2024