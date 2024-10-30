Trump Meets With Pulaski Parade Delegation In New York

PostEagle

PostEagle October 29, 2024

October 29, 2024 Featured

Featured 0 Comments

NEW YORK CITY – This year’s Pulaski Parade was inaugurated in a very special way. The 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, invited the Pulaski Parade delegation to his residence at Trump Tower for a wonderful reception. He extended his best wishes to the Polish American community for a joyous celebration on this special day and throughout Polish Heritage Month. Thank you, Mr. President! God bless you!

– PulaskiParadeNY