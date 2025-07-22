Traditional Slovak Poppyseed & Nut Cakes

INGREDIENTS:

1 lb. butter (part margarine if desired)

6 eggs

1 c. sugar

1 pint sour cream

1/2 tsp. salt

1 c. milk

12-13 c. sifted flour

3 pkgs. dry yeast or 3 oz. fresh yeast (dissolved in warm water)

Poppyseed Filling:

1 lb. poppyseed

2 c. sugar or sweeten

to taste

1 c. boiling water

few dashes cinnamon

raisins (if desired)

Nut Filling:

1 lb. walnuts, ground

1 c. sugar or sweeten

to taste

few dashes cinnamon

Lekvar: (Prune butter)

1/2 lb. lekvar

1 T. lemon juice

Combine sugar, butter, eggs and dissolved yeast. Mix well. Add sour cream, milk, flour and salt. Beat thoroughly until dough does not stick to hands or board. Form dough into 7 or 8 balls. Roll out each ball on floured board. Fill with fillings. Roll tight. Place on greased pan and let stand for approximately 4 hours to raise before baking. Brush tops of rolls with egg yolk just before placing in oven. Bake at 350˚ for about 20 to 25 minutes or until golden brown. This recipe will make 7 or 8 twelve inch loaves or some dough may be reserved for lekvar or cheese squares.

Poppyseed Filling: Combine poppyseed, sugar, cinnamon, raisins. Add water gradually until poppyseed is smooth. Spread on rolled dough. Just before rolling dough, sprinkle with melted butter.

Walnut Filling: 1 lb. walnuts, add sugar, cinnamon if desired. Brush dough with melted butter, sprinkle with nuts.

If lekvar squares are desired – cut dough into three inch squares. Place one generous tablespoon of lekvar in center. Fold over corners to center.

Recipe by Mrs. Joseph Bellis