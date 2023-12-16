Times Square Billboard Starts Today

By Bill Donohue

Starting today (December 11th, 2023), through December 24, the Catholic League will feature a digital billboard in Times Square. At the top it says, “CELEBRATE RELIGIOUS DIVERSITY,” and at the bottom it says, “CELEBRATE CHRISTMAS.” In between is an image of the nativity scene—Our Blessed Mother, baby Jesus and Joseph.

The billboard is on the east side of the street between 44th and 45th Street on Broadway. It will be shown 4-6 times per hour, 30 seconds each.

We are sending a message to all those who invoke “diversity” as a political tool: Real diversity acknowledges our pluralistic society and its Judeo-Christian heritage. In other words, diversity that is used to divide Americans should be rejected; it should have a positive meaning.

Our life-size nativity scene was erected in Central Park on December 7, on 5th Avenue between 58th and 59th Street.

Merry Christmas!

