Theater League Taps Aidan Robinson for Scholarship

PostEagle

PostEagle June 26, 2023

June 26, 2023 Clifton News

Clifton News 0 Comments

By M. Gabriele

NEW JERSEY – Aidan Robinson, a senior at Clifton High School (CHS), is the recipient of Theater League of Clifton’s annual Joanne Mazzarisi Memorial Scholarship.

In photo: Aidan Robinson (left) and Mark Peterson

Mark Peterson, president of the Theater League of Clifton, coordinated with Jody Springer, CHS central wing school counselor, in the scholarship selection process. Peterson said that one of the primary goals of the Theater League, since its inception in 2005, has been to encourage our youth to engage in the arts.

Peterson awarded Robinson a $1,000 scholarship during the CHS Senior Scholarship and Awards Program, held on June 13. Robinson will attend Montclair State University later this year. He is currently a member of the cast of the Theater League’s production of “The Prom.” The musical is slated to open on July 14.

The Theater League of Clifton established the Joanne Mazzarisi Memorial Scholarship in 2007, with a donation by the Mazzarisi family, to honor their late daughter, a 1974 CHS graduate. Joanne enjoyed a successful stage and movie career, including a recurring role on a daytime soap opera. Tragically, her life and career were cut short in 1997 during a medical procedure while under anesthesia.

The Theater League of Clifton (www.theaterleagueofclifton.com) is a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering an appreciation of the arts through theatrical performances, while providing quality entertainment for all ages. The Theater League welcomes volunteers in all aspects of performance and production.