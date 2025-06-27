Theater League of Clifton Cooks Up ‘Murder At The Banquet’

June 22, 2025

Theater League of Clifton To Cook Up ‘Murder at the Banquet’ For Next Show

NEW JERSEY – The Theater League of Clifton will present “Murder at the Banquet,” as its next dinner/theater production at Mario’s Restaurant, 710 Van Houten Ave. Clifton, on July 19, 20, 26, 27, August 2 and 3. Performances on Fridays and Saturdays start at 8 p.m. Sunday matinees begin at 4 p.m.

Tickets are priced at $65 per person, which includes admission to the show and buffet dinner, bread, coffee, tea, soda and dessert. The restaurant can accommodate dietary restrictions by request in advance of reservation dates. A cash bar will be available for patrons. Tickets may be reserved by phone (973-928-7668); online via the theater’s website (www.theaterleagueofclifton.com); or regular mail—payment by check only. The Theater League’s mailing address is: PO Box 4072, Clifton, NJ 07012.

Cast members include: Eric Bankuti as Foster Holmes; Melinda DelPizzo as Wanda Winters; Don Flynn as Chief Harley Stanton; Victoria Lopez as Claudette Pindu; Kristal Roman as Jenny Watson; Sheldon Stone as Jack Diamond and Leatha Sturges as Agatha Preakness, and Timothy Stout playing three waiters, Jean Luc/Jean Paul/Jean Claude.

Maren Sugarman is the director of the murder/mystery comedy. Mark Peterson, president of the Theater League, and Prashant Arora serve as the co-producers. JoAnne MacBeth is the stage manager. Robert LaVohn is the playwright. The show is produced with permission via Pioneer Drama Service.

Sugarman has served as the director of recent Theater League productions such as “The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940;” “Murder on the Menu;” “Man of La Mancha;” and “Oliver.”

As for a synopsis of the show—it’s the evening of the First Annual Mystery Solver Hall of Fame Induction banquet. Esteemed members of the International Association of Mystery Solvers gather to celebrate their first Hall of Fame inductee when tragedy strikes! During a sudden blackout, their beloved (?) President, Capt. Wimberly, ends up with a knife in his back.

How to solve a mystery when all the solvers are suspects? Will the great-great grandnephew of Sherlock Holmes and the great-great-grandniece of Dr. Watson overcome their rivalry? Will gumshoe, Jack Diamond and his sultry secretary, Wanda make it out of the dark basement? Will Claudette Pindu survive long enough to become IAMS’ next president? Will Chief Stanton get the credit he deserves for finding Farley Dunbar’s best coon dog? Will Miss Agatha Preakness ever get her guacamole? Can you solve the mystery of which mystery solver is the murderer?

Visit the Theater League’s website (www.theaterleagueofclifton.com) for more information. Founded in 2005, the Theater League of Clifton is a non-profit community organization dedicated to fostering an appreciation of the arts through theatrical performances, while providing quality entertainment for all ages. The Theater League of Clifton welcomes volunteers in all aspects of performance and production.

-M. Gabriele

PHOTO CAPTION:

The Theater League of Clifton will present “Murder at the Banquet,” as its next dinner/theater production at Mario’s Restaurant, 710 Van Houten Ave. Clifton, on July 19, 20, 26, 27, August 2 and 3. Cast members include (front row, left to right) Victoria Lopez, Melinda DelPizzo, Leatha Sturges, Director Maren Sugarman (back row) Kristal Roman, Don Flynn, Timothy Stout, Eric Bankuti, and Sheldon Stone.