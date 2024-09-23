Theater League of Clifton Presents…

‘The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940’

CLIFTON, NJ – The Theater League of Clifton will present its main stage production of “The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940” in the newly renovated Clifton School No. 3 auditorium, located 365 Washington Ave. in Clifton (adjacent to Paulison Avenue).

In photo: The cast of “The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940” includes (seated, I to r) Victoria Lopez, Annette Winter, Delvin Duncan, Pamela Yachouh; (back row, l to r) Stephen Burke, Roselynn Gauthier, Carl Bergmanson, Neal Hallinan, Rebecca Mazumdar, and Greg Schultz.

Performances are slated for Oct. 25, 26, 27 and Nov. 1, 2, and 3. Friday and Saturday shows start at 7:30 p.m., while the two Sunday matinees begin at 2:30 p.m. The show is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing LLC, servicing the Dramatists Play Service collection (www.dramatists.com).

Tickets are priced at $21 in advance and $25 at the door. Ticket prices for seniors and students are $16 in advance and $20 at the door. Tickets may be reserved by phone (973-928-7668); online via the theater’s website (www.theaterleagueofclifton.com); or regular mail—payment by check only. The Theater League’s mailing address is: PO Box 4072, Clifton, NJ 07012.

Maren Sugarman will direct the production. She directed recent Theater League productions of “Murder on the Menu,” “Man of La Mancha” and “Oliver.” John Traier and Prashant Arora are the co-producers of the show. John Bishop is the playwright. Mark Peterson is the president of the Theater League.

Cast members include Carl Bergmanson, Stephen Burke, Delvin Duncan, Roselynn Gauthier, Neal Hallinan, Victoria Lopez, Rebecca Mazumdar, Greg Schultz, Annette Winter and Pamela Yachouh.

As for a synopsis of the play: two years ago, three chorus girls were murdered by the “Stage Door Slasher,” during the run of “Manhattan Holiday,” on Broadway. Elsa Von Grossenknueten, assisted by New York Police Department Detective, Michael Kelly, reunite the creative team (producer, director, composer, librettist) of “Manhattan Holiday” for a backer’s audition of a new Broadway Musical at Elsa’s Westchester mansion, on a snowy December night. Their plan: to discover the identity of the person who murdered Elsa’s friend, Bebe McAllister.

Along with an ingénue dancer, a comedian, and Irish tenor (is that what they are?), and a German maid (or is she?), they are all plunged into a night of murder, mayhem, secret passageways, and espionage. Can Elsa and Kelly discover the identity of the Stage Door Slasher? Is there a Nazi spy at large? Exactly how many Helsa’s are there? Suspense and hilarity go hand in hand in this side splitting, murder mystery comedy.

In photo: The director and producers of “The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940” are: (seated, front row) director Maren Sugarman; and producers (back row, l to r) John Traier, Mark Peterson and Prashant Arora.

Visit the Theater League’s website (www.theaterleagueofclifton.com) for more information. Founded in 2005, the Theater League of Clifton is a non-profit community organization dedicated to fostering an appreciation of the arts through theatrical performances, while providing quality entertainment for all ages. The Theater League of Clifton welcomes volunteers in all aspects of performance and production.

By M. Gabriele