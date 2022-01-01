Theater League of Clifton Presents “Great American Songbook”

CLIFTON, NJ – The Theater League of Clifton will present the “Great American Songbook,” an evening of live music at the Clifton Elks Lodge, 775 Clifton Ave. (at the corner of Colfax Avenue), Clifton. Performances will be held on Saturday, October 22 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, October 30, at 2 p.m.



The event will include a buffet-style dinner, dessert, soda, coffee, tea, bread and a cash bar. Tickets are priced at $45 per person and can be reserved by calling (973) 928 7668 or by visiting the Theater League’s website (www.theaterleagueofclifton.com).

Vocalists for the show include Dorothy Dobkowski, Mingo Lane, Kim Mesiti, and Jason Tamashausky. All four have appeared in recent Theater League musical productions. Jalmari Vanamo is the musical director and pianist, while John Traier and Mark Peterson are the producers of the show. Peterson is the president of the Theater League of Clifton.

Founded in 2005, the Theater League of Clifton is a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering an appreciation of the arts through theatrical performances, while providing quality entertainment for all ages. The Theater League of Clifton welcomes volunteers in all aspects of performance and production.

PHOTO CAPTION:

Jalmari Vanamo will serve as the musical director and pianist for the Theater League of Clifton’s production of the “Great American Songbook.”

By M. Gabriele