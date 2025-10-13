Theater League of Clifton Presents “Addams Family Musical”

NEW JERSEY – The Theater League of Clifton (TLC) will present its main stage production of “The Addams Family Musical”. TLC is performing in a new venue, The Rosen Performing Arts Center (inside the Wayne Community Center) 1 Pike Drive, Wayne.

Performances are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 14th, Saturday, Nov. 15th, and Sunday, Nov. 16th. Performances are on Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. The show is presented through special arrangement with Theatrical Rights Worldwide. This program is funded, in part, through a grant from the New Jersey Council of the Arts, Department of State, a partner agency of the National Endowment of the Arts.

Tickets are priced at $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Ticket prices for seniors and students are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Tickets may be purchased online at www.theaterleagueofclifton.com. Tickets also may be reserved at (973)-928-7668. To receive the advanced price tickets, reserved tickets must be paid by November 10th (by check). The Theater League’s mailing address is P.O. Box 4072, Clifton, NJ 07012. Any questions regarding tickets may be directed to (973)-928-7668.

Bill Kaufman will direct the production. Mr. Kaufman has directed “Little Shop of Horrors”, “A Tribute to Carol Burnett” and “Messhuga-Nuns” for Theater League of Clifton. Mackenzie Miller serves as musical director, having previously directed “The Prom” for TLC. Randy Acardi is the Choreographer. Mark Peterson and John Traier are producers of the show. JoAnne Mac Beth is the stage manager. Book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, Music and Lyrics by Andrew Lippa. The Addams Family is a fictional clan and has been featured in television series, films, musicals and more. The Addams Family is characterized by their eccentric, macabre interests and their view that their bizarre tastes are perfectly normal, leading to satire and humor when contrasted with the outside world. Key members include Gomez and Morticia Addams, their children Wednesday and Pugsley. Uncle Fester, Lurch and Grandma. Members of the cast will include Will Sandoval, Tasha Williams, Summer Alfonso, JP Bhushan, Russ Crespolini, Erica Kresh, Zachary Smith Williams, Richard Leit, Caroline Williams-Murphy, EJ Calabrese, Karen Bednarz, Julianne Saltalamacchia , Sandy Cocoyutla, Ava Tully, Jordan Castro, Riyana Brito, Sarah Decker, Kai Goz, May Riekenberg, Ryan Green and Gavin Ali.

Founded in 2005, the theater League is a non-profit community organization dedicated to fostering an appreciation of the arts through theatrical performances, while providing quality entertainment for all ages.

Visit www.theaterleagueofclifton.com for more information.