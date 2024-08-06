“The Wheels of Liberation” Are Now Turning

PostEagle

PostEagle August 6, 2024

August 6, 2024 Featured

Featured 0 Comments

Gettysburg, Pa. – “The Wheels of Liberation (TWOL) is an allied WW2 historical heritage foundation. Special emphasis is given to the efforts of the Polish Armed Forces. The large collection of armored and softskin vehicles, as well as ordinance, showcases historically accurate items from the 1939 Polish defensive campaign, 1940 French defensive campaign and Narvik expedition, 1941/1942 Tobruk, 1943-45 Eastern Front, 1944-45 Italy and 1944-45 NW Europe. Our Mission is to preserve the heritage of Allied war efforts in liberation of Europe and educate through participation in existing commemorative/re-enactment events as well as during our open house gatherings.”

(Polish Soldiers In Camp)

At the TWOL Grand Opening/Open House held here on June 29 & 30, 2024, coinciding with the 85th Anniversary of the September 1939 invasion of Poland by Nazi Germany, and the 80th Anniversary of the D-Day 1944 allied invasion of Normandy, there was on display, over a few acres, a unique collection of Allied WWII military tanks, self-propelled guns, tankettes, halftracks, armored cars, personnel carriers, field/anti-tank artillery, anti-aircraft artillery, gun tractors, trucks, jeeps, staff cars, motorcycles, small arms, uniforms, and related militaria, with special emphasis on the Polish Armed Forces 1939-1945.

Also, of unique and personal interest were the separate bivouacs/encampments of WWII military reenactors, all in their authentic uniforms, outfitted in their full field gear and associated equipment, and assorted ‘wheels’ of all types. Fully represented was the “Poland Armed Forces in the West” (195,000: land, sea, air), and the “Polish People’s Army” in the East (200,000: land, under USSR/Russian control). They were accompanied by the allied armies of the U.S.A, England, Canada – and even opponent Germany. All-in-all it proved to be an extremely interesting experience to see firsthand what The Wheels of Liberation has amazingly restored and preserved for us, all arising like the mythical phoenix out of the mechanical ashes of World War Il weaponry.

PHOTO: Mr. Miroslaw Hrycak – Founder and President of TWOL

Poland’s Battlefield Contributions Enshrined. Illustrated above is Mr. Miroslaw Hrycak, president of the Wheels of Liberation, in front of just one of the many World War Il assorted military vehicles and heavy armor all meticulously restored to working order and on display, with emphasis placed on equipment used by the Polish Armed Forces in World War II.

For more information contact WheelsofLiberation.org, and/or wheelsofliberation@gmail.com.

Richard P. Poremski

~ Text & Photo ~

Polish American Journal

Washington, DC Bureau