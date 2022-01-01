The Wanderer At Paper Mill Playhouse

By James Dombrowski

NEW JERSEY – “The Wanderer” made its theatrical debut recently at the iconic Tony Award Best Regional Theater in America Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn, NJ. In the 12 years that I have been reviewing shows, this production will surely be headed to sell-out crowds on the Great White Way.

The Wanderer depicts the life and music of Dion DiMucci. My son James Adam was lucky enough to chat with Dion from the Bronx during the intermission at the play’s debut in Millburn. (In photo: Jad Dombrowski and Dion)

The Paper Mill Playhouse has become one of the premiere regional theatres in America to showcase a production destined to be a success on Broadway. The production was put on hold because of the pandemic but with Broadway and the Paper Mill slowly getting back to normal, it was time for this 5 Star show to hit the stage . The Paper Mill Playhouse is back and stronger than ever.

Next show to end the 2021-22 Season is “Sister Act” which will run from June 1st through the 26th.

As I’ve mentioned many times over the years, if you enjoy the theatre, and want to avoid the costly tolls and exorbitant parking rates, then The Paper Mill will never let you down.