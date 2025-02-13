The Polish Peruvian

February 12, 2025

Our Polonia

During the middle of the 19th century, especially during the time period following first the Cracow Insurrection of 1846 and then the November Insurrection of 1863, emigration was the key response to keeping the lifeblood of Polish citizenry flowing. Poles wandered not only along the roads leading to war and revolution but also into exile. When Polish soil became too small or too dangerous for its sons, thousands found homes everywhere in the world — North and South America, Asia, Africa, and, yes, even Siberia. Hundreds of Poles chronicled their names in areas of scientific exploration, economic and social development and political triumphs.

The usual chain of events was the same — participation in patriotic actions at home, eventual imprisonment, then exile — or voluntary emigration. This would lead to the discovery of a second home and, almost always, success in their work beyond all expectations.

One of these emigrants, I know, you will find most interesting . . .

He was born in the town of Seweryny in Poland on February 5, 1818. As a child, he emigrated to France with his family where he was able to continue his studies. In 1839, he graduated from the National School of Roads and Bridges in Paris – a nationally recognized facility – and he began to work in his profession for the French government.

His parents were among those Poles who had to go into exile during what was called the “Great Emigration” — as a result of the independent Polish Uprising of 1830.

Before long, a wanderlust over took our subject and in 1852 ERNEST MALINOWSKI came to the shores of Peru to supervise the completion of several public work projects. As a matter of fact, he was named Chief Engineer and was the first Polish engineer employed by the government of Peru.

When Ernest came to Peru in the middle of the last century, the country had little more than 1 1/2 million inhabitants. In the central area of Lima, there lived barely 96,000 inhabitants, an area that today has more than 4 million people. Transport was usually along beaten tracks by primitive carts and mule caravans. In the cities, the water works transporting un-processed water were made of clay, and sewers flowed through open trenches; gas lighting on the main streets and squares was introduced in 1855 and in 1857 the first telegraph line was installed between Lima and the neighboring town of Callas.

For almost a dozen years, Ernest Malinowski was involved in the construction of short rail road lines — being indirectly responsible for the operation of the first steam-powered line in South America. There was a great deal of mineral resource mining in those days and railroads played a major role in transporting these minerals to market. By 1853, two years after Malinowski arrived, a new law was passed to construct a line from the mining fields direct to Lima. Although Engineer Malinowski had an unshaken belief in the importance of the railroad network, especially a line connecting the interior of the country with the ports, it was not until 1868 that the government of Peru issued a special directive on constructing this central railroad line.

For Ernest Malinowski, this undertaking to build this Trans-Andean Railway — a line that cut across the tough terrain of the Andes mountains reflected an unusual level of boldness.

Working tirelessly with Peruvian engineers, Ernest Malinowski was responsible for the construction of a railroad 4,769 meters above sea level – that’s 1,590 feet above sea level. The Veruga bridge that he designed and supervised the construction of – is one of the marvels of the western world. On January 1, 1870, the cornerstone of the construction was laid.

Ernest Malinowski did not limit himself to the discharge of his profession. At the request of the Secretary of War, he supervised the strengthening of the defense fortifications against an expected attack by the Spanish Armada. And, of course, on the day the battle began, May 2, 1866, Ernest Malinowski was at a combat post in the fort of Santa Rosa – giving visible testimony of his love for his second country and ensuing for himself a place among the victors when they won that battle. He became known as one of the “Defenders of the Fatherland”.

Today, there is a bronze plaque in the center of Lima commemorating that battle and his profile is ensconced on that plaque.

Ernest Malinowski also devoted his knowledge and intelligence to humanitarian activities. He was appointed a member of the Public Charity Society in Lima in 1886 and worked in this institution for 13 years spending countless hours in rural communities and local hospitals.

Ernest Malinowski was a true son of Polonia who was one of many transferring their love to an adopted country.

