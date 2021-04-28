The Polish Connection

By Robert Strybel

Warsaw Correspondent

WARSAW–Poland’s immediate, unswerving, all-out support for Ukraine’s desperate struggle against its ruthless Russian invaders has become legendary. The Polish nation’s involvement in diplomatic efforts as well as its financial military and humanitarian aid has been so abundant and wide-ranging that they can best be summarized point by point:

**UKRAINIAN REFUGEE HUB: Russian dictator Putin’s unprovoked aggression has caused death and destruction across Ukraine and turned Poland into its victims main humanitarian hub. By the 12h day of the invasion, Poland had received over one million Ukrainians fleeing the war, more than all the other neighboring countries combined.

**BELL MARKS SOLIDARITY WITH UKRAINE: Kraków’s historic Zygmunt Bell has resounded to signal Poland’s solidarity with war-torn Ukraine. Named after its 16th-century founder, King Zygmunt the Old, it can be heard within a 20-mile radius on major Church and national holidays as well as other special occasions. The 11-ton bell gracing the belfry of Wawel Cathedral is manually rung by 12 bell-ringers.

**TOP-LEVEL & GRASSROOTS AID: Anticipating a refugee influx, from the first day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Poland’s government and local authorities began creating the necessary infrastructure to receive them. Tent towns offering food, clothing and advice to refugees sprang up in many border towns. Ordinary Poles from around the country hopped in their cars and headed to SE Poland’s border regions. They delivered relief goods, served as volunteers and offered rooms in their homes to refugees.

**HOLY FATHER PRAISES POLES: “I greet people from Poland who were the first to open their borders, hearts and homes to Ukrainian war refugees. You are generously offering them everything they need to live in dignity despite their present tragedy and I am deeply grateful to you,” Pope Francis told a general audience at the Vatican.

**PRESIDENTS CONFER DAILY. Polish President Andrzej Duda and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky are in touch on a daily basis or even more often as the situation warrants. They share views on the war, refugee situation and other matters of common interest and seek ways to defend Ukraine’s independence. Zelensky has repeatedly thanked and praised his country’s closest ally.

**WARNINGS FINALLY BELIEVED: Warsaw’s long-standing warnings that Russia’s gas and oil profits were bankrolling Putin’s war machine had fallen on the West’s deaf ears and only now are gaining widespread acceptance.

**STRONGER SANCTIONS URGED: Poland has called for the additional sanctions against Putin’s Russia and condemned the West’s failure to cut its central bank off from the SWIFT inter-bank system, It also advocates a halt to the import of Russian gas, oil and coal.

**US-POLISH DEFENSE PEAK: During his recent visit to Poland SU /Secretary of state Antony Blinken expressed his gratitude for the close defense ties between the two countries. “Defense cooperation between Poland and the United States, I think it’s safe to say, is closer than it’s ever been,” Blinken told Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau.

**10,000 US TROOPS IN POLAND: In expectation of Russia’s attack on Ukraine, the US dispatched extra troops to Poland to help strengthen the country’s defenses. American troop strength has more than doubled to 10,000, not counting NATO troops from other countries.

**MiGs for U.S. JETS: During his visit to Moldova, US Secretary of State Blinken said he would ask Poland to send its Soviet-era MiG fighters to Ukraine whose pilots are more familiar with the Soviet aircraft. Poland would be compensated with American-built jet fighter planes. Moldova is one of the countries receiving fleeing Ukrainian refugees.

**WAR-CRIME PROOF COLLECTED: Polish Justice Minister/Prosecutor-General Zbigniew Ziobro is working closely with his Ukrainian counterpart collecting evidence of Putin’s war crimes against Ukraine. The International Criminal Court at the Hague has launched an investigation into Russia’s shelling. bombing and missile strikes against schools, hospitals, residential buildings and other civilian targets.

**RUSSIAN GOODS BOYCOTTED: Polish shoppers were among the first to bypass goods imported from Russia and Belarus and retailers soon pulled them off their shelves. Polish media remind shoppers that barcodes on Russian products start with 46 and Belarusian ones with 481.

**ANTI-PUTIN PROTESTS: In cities and towns across Poland Poles have gathered to protest Russia’s unprovoked invasion of leave-loving Ukraine. Outside Warsaw’s Russian embassy and its consulates demonstrators wave Polish and Ukrainian flags, raise “STOP PUTIN” placards and chant anti-war slogans.

**JOBS AND SCHOOLS FOR REFUGEES: The Polish government has adopted sa plan to help Ukrainian refugees find work and school instruction for their kids while in Poland. No-one knows how long the war will last, but for several months it should help make the refugees feel useful and productive.

**REFUGEE RECEPTION CENTERS: Ukrainian refugees arriving in Poland are often picked up by waiting relatives and friends. Those with no place to go are directed to reception centers providing hot meals, beds and relief goods. They can help themselves to food products “to go,” personal hygiene products, warm clothing and children’s toys. They can also ride Polish trains and buses free of charge.

**UKRAINIAN KIDS FIND REFUGE: Children from Ukrainian orphanages and foster homes have been transported to Poland where they are being cared for at a special center set up in the SE industrial city of Stalowa Wola. Sick Ukrainian kids whose cancer therapy was interrupted by the war have been taken to a hospital in Białystok in NE Poland.

**VOLUNTEERS ARRIVE IN POLAND: In response to President Zelensky’s call for an international legion in defense of Ukraine, at leas/t 20,000 volunteers have arrived in Poland. Most are young or middle-aged males, and many have had previous military experience. Poland is the gateway for volunteers en route to join Ukrainian forces struggling against the Russian invaders. 6,000 Americans have applied to join the Ukrainian forces.

**GERMAN CHANCELLOR SHAMED: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who had refused to send weapons to Ukraine and even closed German air space to British aid flights, suddenly backtracked. He appears to have been shamed into a change of heart after meeting Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki. Scholz not only agreed to send anti-tank weapons and sting missiles to the embattled Ukrainians but even said Germany would increase its defense budget to over 2% GDP as required by NATO.

**POLISH MONKS BUILD BOMB SHELTER: The Polish Pallottine Fathers have created an air-raid shelter for the residents of Zhytomyr, Ukraine’s most Polish city. Known in Polish as Żytomierz, this city of 270,000, some 80 miles west of Kyiv, never returned to Poland after the partitions ended in 1918.

**SEAN PENN PLANS DOCUMENTARY: Accompanied by two friends, actor and filmmaker Sean Penn abandoned his car and joined refugees streaming from Ukraine to Poland on foot. He told reporters he was planning a documentary focusing on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

