The Polish Connection (2)

By Robert Strybel

Warsaw Correspondent

(Update 9th March 2022)

Photo by Eugene Tkachenk



Russia’s unprovoked terrorist war on Ukraine…

**PENTAGON CALLS JET SWAP “UNTENABLE”: NATO has repeatedly rejected Ukraine’s appeals to create a no-fly zone over Ukraine which Putin warned could trigger World War III. Ukrainian leader Zelensky therefore appealed to the West to “at least give us the planes we need to control our own air space.” To avoid Moscow’s retaliation, Warsaw suggested sending its fleet of antiquated Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets to the US Air Force base in Ramstein, Germany, where they would be renovated, repainted in Ukrainian colors and offered as “a gift from NATO” to embattled Ukraine. The US would replace the donated aircraft with US-built F-16s. “Poland is not a party to this conflict nor is NATO. Supplying offensive weapons requires the unanimous agreement of all NATO states,” PM Morawiecki explained. But a day later, the proposal ran into resistance. Fearing the move could drag NATO into a war with Russia, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said: ”We do not believe Poland’s proposal is a tenable one.”

**REGIME CHANGE IN MOSCOW, NOT KYIV?: Russian dictator Putin has made it clear he wanted to replace the “Nazis” he claim now rule Ukraine. A growing number of Polish experts, political leaders and media observers believe regime change will indeed occur not in Kyiv but in Moscow when Putin is removed by his inner circle. Putin had wanted to “de-militarize” Ukraine, but Polish PM Morawiecki is calling for “the dismantling of the Russian war machine.” He recently told his Norwegian counterpart in Oslo that the harshest possible sanctions are the are the only peaceful means to achieve that goal.

**MULTI-NATIONAL WAVE REACHING POLAND: The War refugees arriving in Poland from Ukraine represent close to a hundred different nationalities, Over the first two weeks following Russia’s invasion, Polish Border Guards said Ukrainian citizens accounted for 93% of the influx, but also included 12,700 Poles. The remainder included the citizens of Germany, the US, Denmark, Hungary and Great Britain as well as tens of thousands Third World students enrolled at Ukrainian universities. Soon after the outbreak of the war, India sent an airliner to take successive planeloads back home.

**AT THE UKRAINIAN-POLISH BORDER – EURONEWS: The European TV news channel has recorded the words spoken by incoming refugees, when they first set foot on Polish soil. Many fled with little more than the clothes on their back and bear the emotional scars of seeing war come to the neighborhoods. Many families have been split up, because the men have stayed home to fight. “I want the whole world to know: Putin is the aggressor,” Liuba, a refugee from Kyiv, said. “Innocent people are dying. A young 18-year-old girl is standing there with a machine gun. It’s horrible. Tanks in the city. Everywhere.” Alina Kosinska, 30, a dentist from Zaporizhzhia, said. “I’m very scared about my home, and I hope that Europe and the whole world would help and stop this. I lost my home, I lost my normal life and now I had to run away from my country because some crazy person wants… I don’t know what he wants.” “Really no one expected this, it all happened so fast,” said Veronika Kilchitzka, 20, from Kyiv. “Personally, I still can’t believe it. The whole world is talking about it. It’s scary to think that something like this can happen in the 21st century. I believe in our guys who volunteer to defend. I think that we will win because Russia fights with the army, we fight with people.” Chef Tanya Andreeva fled to Poland with her seven-year-old son. “We couldn’t take anything with us, it was too quick. Bombs were exploding. It was very scary. We crawled out of the basement and took a suitcase with what we could grab. It took us 24 hours by bus to get to Lviv where we slept at our friends home. My son got dirty running around the bus and we have no other clothes so I want to get him a jacket and trousers.”

**THE ZŁOTY ALSO SUFFERED: Following Putin’s February 24th invasion of Ukraine, the Russian stock market was shut down. The ruble, Russia’s currency, which normally trades at between 70 to 80 rubles to the US dollar, plunged to 133 per greenback. One ruble was worth less than one American cent. But Poland’s złoty was also affected. During much of 2021 the US dollar fetched around 3.7 to 3.8 złotys, but after the invasion it dropped down to 4.4 złotys. But by day 14 of the war it had rebounded somewhat to 4.31 złotys. Temporarily that exchange rate is still a boon to Americans visiting Poland, but in the longer run it only propels the inflation spiral. The ruble’s value also improved slightly to 120 per $1.

*TEACHING UKRAINIAN REFUGEE KIDS: Polish Education Minister Przemysław Czarnek recently announced educational opportunities available to an estimated 500,000 school-age refugees now in Poland. Ukrainian-speaking teachers would teach the bulk of the school children who will also be able to learn Polish as a foreign language. Those that already speak Polish may enroll in normal Polish schools. The curriculum would also include online instruction direct from Ukraine. “Attendance is strictly voluntary and requires the consent of the children’s parents or guardians,” Czarnek added.

**PUTIN’S AGGRESSION OVERSHADOWS COVID: Prior to Russia’s aggression, the pandemic was widely reported in Poland’s media. It has since been largely overshadowed by the war launched by Putin east of the border. The number of new corona virus cases had been gradually going into a downward trend but was still considerable when Russia invaded on February 24th. On that day, 18,282 new infections were reported in Poland. A month earlier. 36,995 had been recorded, and 12 days into the invasion the figure had dropped to 13,153.

**CHANGING REFUGEE PROFILE: According to border guards and reporters covering the refugee influx, its profile has been changing. During the first few days after the attack, the majority were husbands, fathers and brothers driving their female family members and children to the Polish border. Most of them were picked up at there by Poland-based relatives and friends. Now most refugees arrive by train and have no place to go. Many had fled without any luggage but are cared for at refugee help centers set up in Poland.

**PRIEST PROUD TO BE POLISH: Father Waldemar Pawelec, a Polish priest based in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, told Polish news channel TVP Info that people in the city fear an all-out Russian attack on the city. Russian troops have been taking over outlying towns and appear bent on encircling the capital. When that occurs, they can turn off the city’s electricity, gas, water, phones and supply channels, forcing its people to capitulate. “But the Ukrainian people are fighting back, and they are backed by prayers from around the world,” Father Pawelec said. He noted that Poland’s Ambassador to Ukraine Bartosz Cichocki was one of the few top diplomats still in Kyiv along with his counterparts from Croatia and Argentina. “Ukrainians fleeing to Poland are not placed in refugee camps but spend the night at reception centers or stay in Polish homes. “We are standing with our Ukrainian brothers, and that makes me proud to be Polish,” he added.

**DID POLAND “LURCH AWAY FROM DEMOCRACY?: The left-leaning liberal Washington Post recently chided the Biden Administration for allegedly not taking in Ukrainian war refugees and spoke positively of Poland’s efforts to aid victims fleeing Putin’s invasion. But that appeared to be a left-handed compliment, because the paper suggested that Poland was making up for the years it had been “lurching away from democracy.” According to the biases now prevalent in the European Union and many Western governments, only leftist options are acceptable. Poland has therefore been bullied and reviled for promoting such traditional conservative values as God, country and family rather than today’s trendy radical ”progressive” notions.

