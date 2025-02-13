The Poetry of Music

PostEagle

PostEagle February 12, 2025

February 12, 2025 Articles

Articles 0 Comments

In Honor of Frederick Chopin’s 215th Birthday…

BUFFALO, NY – The Permanent Chair of Polish Culture at Canisius University, the Chopin Singing Society and the Polish Arts Club of Buffalo present “The Poetry of Music” on Sunday, February 23 at 2:30 p.m. in the Montante Cultural Center. The multimedia performance will celebrate the birthday of Frederick Chopin, the renowned 19th century Polish composer and virtuoso pianist who revolutionized classical music with his compositions for solo piano.

Performances will include the combined voices of the Chopin Singing Society and the Canisius University Chorale, pianists Amelia Wroblewski and Melanie Bebak, soloists, and poetry readings. The celebration will also feature artifacts and projections highlighting Chopin’s musical genius.

The event is free and open to the public, with a freewill offering accepted. A reception will follow the performance.

For information contact Mary Lou Wyrobek at wyrobekml@gmail.com.

Canisius was founded in 1870 in Buffalo, NY, and is one of 27 Jesuit colleges and universities in the U.S. Consistently ranked among the top institutions in the Northeast, Canisius offers undergraduate, graduate and pre-professional programs distinguished by close student-faculty collaboration, mentoring and an emphasis on ethical, purpose-driven leadership.

Canisius University is located at 2001 Main St., Buffalo, NY. For more information call 716-883-7000 or visit www.canisius.edu