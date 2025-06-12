“The Little Mermaid – Second Time Can Be Better Than The First”

NEW JERSEY – The final production of the 2024-25 Paper Mill Playhouse season is a must see. The Little Mermaid running through June 29 is 10 Starfishes. First staged at America’s Best Regional Theatre in 2013, the new edition is better than the first. The choreography which is supplemented by Flying Sequences is astounding. Hillary Fisher playing Ariel, Mark Doyle playing Prince Eric, and Kyle Taylor Parker playing Sebastian steal the show. The supporting cast is fantastic.

You will sing along silently in your seats as tears fill your eyes. Hans Christian Andersen’s love story is timeless.

This is the best family production I’ve reviewed in 15 Seasons. Children of all ages will love this Disney Animation set to life.

Photo Caption: Talia Dombrowski who saw the first production of The Little Mermaid at the Paper Mill Playhouse in 2013 as a 6 year old chats with Mark S. Hoebee the long time Producing Artistic Director. She explained how she began assisting dad on his reviews at the Paper Mill with The Little Mermaid, and the irony of graduating high school in 2025 and seeing an even better production of The Little Mermaid this year.