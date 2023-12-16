The KF Exchange Program To Poland Is Accepting Applications

December 11, 2023

It gives us great pleasure to announce that applications for the 2024-2025 edition of the KF Exchange Programs to Poland are now open to American students and researchers. Please help us by spreading this message far and wide to your networks, friends, family members, co-workers, and students who may be interested in studying or conducting research at academic institutions in Poland. Application Deadline is March 22, 2024

YEAR ABROAD IN POLAND

Apply for a scholarship to attend Polish language courses at the Jagiellonian University – one of the oldest continuously operating universities in the world, dating back to the14th century. Our award includes a tuition fee waiver and a monetary scholarship of approximately $2,975 per semester.

ELIGIBILITY: US citizens, undergraduate sophomore, junior, senior and graduate students with a minimum GPA of 3.0.

Application deadline March 22, 2024

STUDIES AND RESEARCH GRANTS

This Program awards scholarships to Americans studying at universities in Poland or American researchers who conduct graduate or postdoctoral research at leading Polish universities and research institutions. There are no restrictions on fields of study or research topics. ELIGIBILITY: US citizens, undergraduate and graduate-level students, or university faculty members. Application deadline March 22, 2024

Contact Malgorzata Dymkowska

ExchangeToPoland@thekf.org

(212) 734-2130