The FRIENDS of the Clifton Library To Hold Special Meeting and Program

March 16, 2025

Clifton News

Clifton News 0 Comments

This April, the FRIENDS of the Clifton Public Library will celebrate their 40th Anniversary year of serving the Library and the community of Clifton, NJ.

On Wednesday, April 30th the FRIENDS semi-annual membership meeting will be held at the Main Library, 292 Piaget Ave., from 6 pm-8 pm. The meeting will include a presentation “Introduction to Genealogy: Discovering your Family History” by Laura Cubbage Draper. Light refreshments will be served. The public is invited to attend. Children over 10 only please.

“We are very excited to be hosting this Spring 2025 public meeting to show off our new logo and branding,” said FRIENDS Vice President, Anne Schapiro.

About the presentation:

Are you Interested in researching your family history, but don’t know where to begin?

Have you searched for your family but need some instruction on how to proceed?

This program offers an overview of key genealogy records and resources, as well as tips and

techniques for getting started on discovering your family stories. Bring your questions –there will be Q & A time!

Laura Cubbage Draper has been engaged in genealogical research for over 20 years. A native of New Jersey, she is a genealogical researcher, presenter, volunteer and the owner of LCD Genealogy Services. She is a Certified Genealogist and is affiliated with many organizations including Board for Certification of Genealogists (BCG), Association of Professional Genealogists (APG), National Genealogical Society (NGS), Genealogical Society of New Jersey (GSNJ),

About the FRIENDS of the Clifton Public Library

* We raise funds to enhance library services to the public

* We sponsor special events for children and teens

* We offer cultural and educational programming for adults

The FRIENDS are a 501(c)3 non-profit organization staffed by volunteers.

You can support the FRIENDS and the Clifton Public Library by becoming a member