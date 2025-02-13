The Eggs of Polish Easter

The Polish Chef

By Robert Strybel

Dietetically eggs are close to being the perfect food. The big cholesterol scare of a few years ago has been revised. Unless otherwise diagnosed, the healthy individual can and should consuem around five eggs a week with no ill effect. If unsure, check with your physycian. Symbolizing new life, eggs are equated with Easter, and the chick breaking out of of its shell was said to smybolize Christ rising form the grave.

In the olden day Poland, no-one ate a single egg during Lent and couldn’t wait to tie into one or two at the Święcone. That festive breakfast or brunch begins with the sharing of blessed Easter eggs, and eggs are served that day in a great variety of ways. Here are some things to consider.

THE FRESHNESS TEST (próba świeżości): Place fresh eggs in a single layer along the bottom of a pot, pan or large bowl and fill it with cold water. The freshest eggs are those which lie on their side at the bottom, so set those aside for direct consumption. Those that stand up but still touch bottom are still OK. Anyone egg that floats up away from the bottom is suspect. Do not boil it but break it into a small bowl. If it comes ot all in one piece with the yolk intact and doesn’t smell bad. it is still good for baking.

HARD-BOILING EGGS (gotowanie jaj na twardo): There are two basic ways of preparing hard-cooked eggs: 1) Newer way: Place fresh eggs that have passed the freshness test (above) in pot in single layer and full with water which should be 1-1/2- to 2 inches above the eggs. Add 1 heaping T salt and on medium heat bring to a boil under cover. Switch off heat and let stand covered about 15 min. Pour off hot water and cool in cold running water until cooled to room temp. 2) Our Babcia’s way: Place fresh eggs that have passed the freshness test (above) in pot in 1 or 2 layers and full with water which should be 1-1/2- to 2 inches above the eggs. Bring to boil, reduce heat and cook at a gentle rolling boiling 8-10 min depending on size of eggs. Pour off hot water and cool in cold running water until cooled to room temp.

SHARING BLESSED EGGS (dzielenie się jajkiem): After grace has been said, but before the Easter meal begins, all present (standing or seated) share wedges or halves of blessed hard-cooked eggs which may be sprinkled with the blessed salt & pepper. Either the host goes around with a plate of eggs which each guest impales on a fork or the plate is passed from guest to guest. All wait with their fork-impaled egg wedge or half in hand until everybody has been served, and then amid mutual wishes of “Wesołego Alleluja” and “Wesołych Świąt” everybody consumes their egg at the same time.

HARD-COOKED EGGS (jaja na twardo): Shelled whole of halved, hard-cooked eggs are presented on platters with guests seasoning them to taste with salt & pepper, horseradish, ćwikła, mustard, mayonnaise or any of the sauces described below.

RED PICKLED EGGS (jaja marynowane na czerwono): Place the required number of cold, peeled, hard-cooked eggs in a bowl or jar and drench them with pickled beet juice (from store-bought pickled beets). Weight down with a plate to keep them submerged and refrigerate overnight. Remove, pat dry with paper towel and serve in bowls or on platters. NOTE: Finely chop or grate the leftover pickled beets themselves and mix well with prepared horseradish to get a quick ćwikła (beetroot & horseradish relish).

EASTER EGG CROSS (krzyż wielkanocny z jaj): On a large platter of plain, whole, hard-cooked eggs arrange a cross with the red pickled eggs (above). NOTE: If red pickled eggs are not available, use only plain hard-cooked eggs and form the cross by spooning one of the sauces below over the middle row of eggs and the appropriate cross-bar to form a cross.

EGGS IN SOUR CREAM (jajka w śmietanie): Fork-blend 3/4 c sour cream with 1 t brown mustard, 2 t vinegar, 1 t sugar and 1/4 t salt and place a dollop on each egg. The eggs may be whole or halved; if halved cut.size up or down as preferred.

EGGS IN MAYONNAISE (jajka w majonezie): Place a dollop of mayonnaise on each egg and garnish with finely chopped chives.

EGGS IN MUSTARD SAUCE (jajka w sosie musztardowym): Fork-blend 1/3 c dairy sour cream with 1/3 c mayonnaise and a heaping T Polish Sarepska or other brown mustard. Stir in 1 t sugar, 1/4 t salt and a sprinkle of lemon juice or vinegar to taste. Spoon over eggs.

EGGS IN HORSERADISH SAUCE (jajka w sosie chrzanowym): Combine 3/4 c sour cream with 1 heaping T prepared horseradish. Season to taste with salt, sugar and lemon juice or vinegar.

EGGS IN PINK HORSERADISH SAUCE (jajka w różowym sosie chrzanowym): Combine 3/4 c sour cream with 1 heaping T home-made or store-bought ćwikła or beet horseradish. Season to taste with salt, sugar and lemon juice or vinegar.

EGGS IN EASTER SAUCE (jajka w sosie do święconego): Fork-blend 1/3 c dairy sour cream with 1/3 c mayonnaise, add 1 – 2 chopped hard-cooked eggs and 1/2 c mixed finely chopped chives, dill, green onions, pickled mushrooms and radishes. Stir in 1 heaping t to 1 T prepared horseradish and season to taste with salt, sugar and lemon juice or vinegar.

KIEŁBASA-DEVILED EGGS (jaja nadziewane kiełbasą): Cut 6 shelled, hard-cooked eggs in half lengthwise and gently remove yolks. Set aside whites. Grind or process cooked yolks with 1/4 lb skinned smoked Polish sausage and 1 small quartered onion. To mixture add 1 – 2 t brown mustard, 1/4 t paprika and 2 – 3 T mayonnaise or sour cream (or a little of each). Mix well and salt & pepper to taste. Stuff egg whites with mixture, rounding off tops with spoon. For a Paschal touch, press a chive cross into the top of each egg (cut chives into 1” and 1/2” strips).

MUSHROOM-DEVILED EGGS (jaja nadziewane pieczarkami): In saucepan sauté 4 oz finely chopped fresh mushrooms and 1 finely chopped med. onion in 2 T butter or margarine until fully cooked (about 15 min), stirring frequently. Peel 6 hard-cooked eggs and remove yolks. Mash yolks and combine with cool mushroom-onion mixture. Stir in 2 T sour cream, 2 T finely chopped fresh dill and 1 T finely chopped fresh parsley. Mix well, salt & pepper to taste and use mixture to stuff whites as above.

EGGS IN WARM HORSERADISH SAUCE (jaja w sosie chrzanowym na ciepło): Melt 2 T butter in saucepan, sprinkle with 2 T flour, stir to combine and dilute with a little water to get a smooth paste. Stir 3/4 c sour cream and 1 heaping T prepared horseradish. Dilute with a little hot water or stock and continue simmering until sauce is thick, bubbly and pourable. Season with salt, white pepper and a little lemon juice and sugar. Serve over warm just cooked hard-boiled eggs or warm up cold hard-cooked eggs in the hot sauce.

HOT STUFFED EGG-SHELLS (jaja faszerowane w skorupkach): Allow 1-2 egg per guest. Hold each hard-cooked egg firmly against cutting-board and tap it lengthwise with a sharp, thin-bladed, non-serrated-edge knife. With swift cutting motion cut through to cutting-board. shell and all. With small spoon gently scoop out yolk and white and set aside, taking care not to break the shell. Carefully remove and discard and loose, jagged shell fragments that adhere to eggs or rim of shells. Set shells aside. For 10 eggs, simmer 2 finely minced onions in 2 T butter until tender and golden. Grind or chop eggs fine and combine with onion. Add 2-3 heaping T finely chopped fresh dill, and salt & pepper to taste. Mix ingredients well. Fill shells with mounded mixture, pressing it down very gently so as not the damage them. Sprinkle tops generously with bread crumbs, pressing them in gently. To serve, fry stuffed eggs, open-side down in 2 T butter or margarine until a golden-brown crust forms and top of shell is hot to the touch.