The Constitution Clarified At The Ocean County Library

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ – The Constitution is firm enough to hold America together, flexible enough for all its people, and still vibrant as it reaches 235 years of age. Take a refreshing view during a Friends Adventure, “A Citizen’s Look at the U.S. Constitution,” 10 AM Thursday, February 1 at the Ocean County Library Stafford Branch.

John Imperiale, newly installed Mayor of Harvey Cedars, will conduct a whirlwind tour of the Constitutional Convention followed by a deeper examination of the Constitution’s evolution and resilience.

Imperiale will explain how the Constitution defined – and yet did not define – America’s three branches of government, how each branch has adapted, and how amendments, Supreme Court decisions and practical applications have tested and proven its resilience.

Please register at https://bit.ly/OclStaffordFriends to attend this free program, sponsored by Friends of the Stafford Library. The Friends are volunteers who support the library through programs, fundraising, and donations. New members are always welcome. Applications can be found at https://www.theoceancountylibrary.org/oclfriends.

For more information, stop by the OCL Stafford Branch, 129 North Main Street, Manahawkin, or call (609) 597-3381.

