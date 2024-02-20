The Catholic Intellectual Tradition

SOUTH ORANGE, NEW JERSEY – The G. K. Chesterton Institute for Faith & Culture at Seton Hall University is pleased to announce an online conference on the theme of “Christopher Dawson and the Catholic Intellectual Tradition.” A conversation with Joseph Stuart, David Bonagura and Dermot Quinn. Moderated by Mrs. Gloria Garafulich-Grabois, director of G. K. Chesterton Institute for Faith & Culture. The event will be streamed online via Teams on Thursday, February 22, 2024, from 12-1:30 p.m. It is free to attend, but registration is required.

About the event:

Christopher Dawson was one of the greatest Catholic historians of the 20th century. A scholar of extraordinary range and variety, Dawson’s work was animated by one key principle: the importance of religion as a “massive, objective, unquestioned power” that “entered into everything” and left its mark “on the external as well as the internal world.” In this online conference, Dermot Quinn, Joseph Stuart and David Bonagura reflect on Dawson’s life and legacy and consider his contribution to the Catholic intellectual tradition, a tradition he helped to shape and re-define.

About the speakers:

David G. Bonagura, Jr. is a teacher at St. Regis High School in New York and is an adjunct professor at St. Joseph’s Seminary and Catholic Distance University. He is the author of Steadfast in Faith and Staying with the Catholic Church, and the translator of Jerome’s Tears: Letters to Friends in Mourning.

Dermot Quinn, D.Phil. is a professor of history at Seton Hall University and editor of The Chesterton Review. He was educated at Trinity College, Dublin and New College, Oxford, where he was awarded a doctorate in 1986. He has written extensively on Chestertonian themes and has authored a number of books, The Irish in New Jersey: Four Centuries of American Life; Patronage and Piety: The Politics of English Roman Catholicism, 1850-1900; Understanding Northern Ireland and Seton Hall University 1856-2006—a History, and many articles and reviews in the field of British and Irish history.

Joseph T. Stuart teaches in the History and Catholic Studies Program at the University of Mary, Bismark (ND). His monograph Christopher Dawson: A Cultural Mind in the Age of the Great War was published to great acclaim by the Catholic University Press in 2022.

For more information, please contact Chesterton Institute

chestertoninstitute@shu.edu

THE CHESTERTON REVIEW

CHRISTOPHER DAWSON SPECIAL ISSUE

The latest volume of The Chesterton Review (vol. 49, nos. 3 & 4, Fall/Winter 2023) is a special issue devoted to the life and legacy of Christopher Dawson , the most important English Catholic historian of the twentieth century. Dawson, like Chesterton, was a convert. He was also, like Chesterton, a powerful advocate for cultural and spiritual renewal in the face of growing secularity and the religious decline. An eloquent champion of the need for Europe to rediscover its Christian roots, he played an influential role in Catholic educational thinking on both sides of the Atlantic but especially in the United States.

