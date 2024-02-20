Teaching English In Poland

PostEagle

PostEagle February 17, 2024

February 17, 2024 Articles

Articles 0 Comments

The KF Teaching English in Poland Program is looking for American volunteers who wish to connect with Polish and Ukrainian children and teachers during this summer in Poland. Become a TEIP Teacher or Assisting Teacher and spend a wonderful summer 2024 in Poland.

Who we are looking for:

Teachers: American teachers of all subject areas in K-12 schooling and higher education; individuals with viable teaching experience.

Teaching Assistants: University and high school students who will be at least 18 at the time of departure for Poland; retired individuals; other adults.

The TEIP Program Camps are located in 8 different cities all across Poland. All camps include all room and board (provided by Polish hosts) for the camps and post-camp tours. Camps are two weeks with beginning and weekend cultural activities followed by a three-day tour of Polish sites of national and cultural interest.

Apply and read more about the 2024 TEIP Program, current camp opportunities, dates, and locations on our Teaching English in Poland website.

NEW APPLICATION DEADLINE: MARCH 18, 2024

If you have any questions, please contact us at teip@thekf.org

The Kosciuszko Foundation

212-734-2130

Visit our website www.thekf.org