Applications Are Now Being Accepted!

The Kosciuszko Foundation’s Teaching English in Poland Program is currently looking for American volunteers who wish to connect with Polish and Ukrainian children and teachers during the summer in Poland. Become a TEIP Teacher or Teacher Assistant and spend a wonderful summer in Poland.

For more information about the 2025 TEIP Program, current camp opportunities, dates, and locations, please visit our website: Teaching English in Poland.

If you have any questions please contact us at teip@thekf.org.

Who we are looking for:

Teachers: American teachers of all subject areas in K-12 schooling and higher education; individuals with viable teaching experience.

Teaching assistants: University and high school students who will be at least 18 at the time of departure for Poland; retired individuals; other adults.

APPLICATIONS DEADLINE: March 10, 2025

Where: POLAND… The TEIP Program Camps are located in 7 different cities all across Poland. All camps include room and board (provided by Polish hosts) for the duration of the camps and post-camp tours. Everyone should be able to find something of their interest.

When: Summer of 2025. Each Camp takes place during a different time period. Most Camps are two weeks of teaching and a weekend of cultural activities followed by a three-day tour of Polish sites.

DONATE & BECOME A TEIP SPONSOR: Since its inception, thousands of American volunteers have attended the TEIP Program and experienced the beauty of Polish culture in almost 150 summer camps across the country. Both the KF Team in America and Poland, ensure that children in Poland are provided with the best educational experience as well as our American volunteers are granted a rewarding adventure. Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to help sustain the TEIP 2025 Program. Only with your help, we can continue giving. Any dollar amount counts. We greatly appreciate your generosity!

For more information go to www.thekf.org, email: kosciuszko@thekf.org or call 212-734-2130.