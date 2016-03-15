Teaching English In Poland 2022

Application deadline: April 30th, 2022

We are happy to announce that The Kosciuszko Foundation is seeking Teachers and Teaching Assistants for the Teaching English in Poland Summer Camps 2022. Children under 18 years old can accompany a family member or a legal guardian as a Peer Tutor. Apply and read more about the 2020 TEIP Program, current camp opportunities, dates and locations on our website here. Teachers are encouraged to teach English through their areas of expertise. We have taught conversational English via STEM, cooking, art, American sports, music, history, and folklore just to name a few. Teaching assistants share their knowledge of American sport, arts, and activities.

Who we are looking for:

Teachers: American teachers of all subject areas in K-12 schooling and higher education; individuals with viable teaching experience.

Teaching assistants: University and high school students who will be at least 18 at the time of departure for Poland; retired individuals; other adults.

Where:

POLAND… The TEIP Program Camps are located in 6 different cities all across Poland. All camps include room and board (provided by Polish hosts) for the duration of the camps and post-camp tours. Everyone should be able to find something of their interest.

When:

Summer of 2022. Each Camp takes place during a different time period. TEIP offers two types of camps: residential camps and day camps. Most Camps are two weeks of teaching and a weekend of cultural activities followed by a three-day tour of Polish sites. For exact dates go on our website www.thekf.org.