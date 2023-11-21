Swiety Mikolaj / St. Nicholas Celebration – Children’s Event

November 21, 2023

NEW YORK – Get ready for a fun-filled gathering! Come sing Christmas carols in Polish and English, make your own miniature creche and ornaments at the craft tables, enjoy holiday refreshments and a visit from a very special guest – Swiety Mikolaj himself, with a special gift for each child!

The Swiety Mikolaj / St. Nicholas Celebration – Children’s Event will be held on Saturday, December 2nd from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at The Kosciuszko Foundation, 15 E 65th Street, New York, NY 10065.

The event is organized by the Polish Girl Scouts Council “Hufiec Podhale” with the cooperation of “Hufiec Warmia”.

Space is limited. Tickets: $15 per child and $10 per adult accompanying the child.

For more information call 212-734-2130 or visit www.thekf.org