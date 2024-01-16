WIC: Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children

The Passaic WIC Program is available to pregnant and breastfeeding women, infants, and children up to the age of five. WIC is the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children. It is a federal program which helps participants by providing them with sound advice on eating and free nutritious foods. The program also provides breastfeeding education, promotion, and support.

WIC foods include: milk, cheese, yogurt, whole grains, cereal, eggs, juice, fruits and vegetables, beans or peanut butter, infant formula, infant fruits and vegetables, and infant cereal.

The Passaic WIC Program is available to low-income residents of the City of Passaic and the neighboring towns. Applicants must meet the income guidelines as well as have a nutritional risk which can be helped by eating WIC foods. The WIC income guidelines can be found by visiting: https://www.fns.usda.gov/wic/frequently-asked-questions-about-wic.

For more information, please call Passaic WIC at (973) 365-5620. The program is located at 333 Passaic Street, Passaic NJ, 07055 directly across from City Hall. For more information about the program, please visit the City of Passaic website at https://www.cityofpassaic.com/218/WIC or the USDA website at www.fns.usda.gov/wic. You can also find other local WIC agencies near you at www.signupwic.com.

In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.

Program information may be made available in languages other than English. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication to obtain program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language), should contact the responsible state or local agency that administers the program or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339.

To file a program discrimination complaint, a Complainant should complete a Form AD-3027, USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form which can be obtained online at: https://www.usda.gov/sites/default/files/documents/USDA-OASCR%20P-Complaint-Form0508-0002-508-11-28-17Fax2Mail.pdf, from any USDA office, by calling (866) 632-9992, or by writing a letter addressed to USDA. The letter must contain the complainant’s name, address, telephone number, and a written description of the alleged discriminatory action in sufficient detail to inform the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights (ASCR) about the nature and date of an alleged civil rights violation. The completed AD-3027 form or letter must be submitted to USDA by:

mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights 1400 Independence Avenue, SW Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; or fax: (833) 256-1665 or (202) 690-7442; or email: program.intake@usda.gov

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.