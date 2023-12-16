Support the PMA 2023 Christmas Appeal

Thank you for being part of the Polish Museum of America community. It is through your continued support that the PMA endures as a vibrant cultural center in Polonia. Founded in 1935, the PMA remains relevant within a diverse and modern world. This was not accomplished alone. Several grant and funding opportunities have been obtained and continue to be explored. Although this has been a great source of financial support, nevertheless we again turn to you, to those who join us in our dedication to preserve and promote Polish and Polish American heritage.

For close to 90 years, the PMA remains as a truly special place. Inspired by individuals like you – the PMA continues to work tirelessly to bring you the best of its collections. Behind the scenes, dedicated staff carry on with collection care and cataloging, rediscovering unique pieces, and finding new ways to deepen our understanding of the Polish-American immigrant experience. This has led to a more fulfilling visitors’ experience as well as greater access to materials for researchers, both locally and abroad.

In considering our collective past, we remain steadfast in building a strong future together. We hope that you are able to support the PMA once again with a donation to the 2023 Christmas Appeal. Your contribution to the general operating fund – covering building utilities and improvements, employee payroll and benefits, exhibit development and installation, collection care and management, and so much more, will ensure further success in the New Year.

On behalf of the Board of Directors, Staff, and Volunteers of the PMA, in the spirit of the holidays and with wishes of peace and good cheer for the Christmas season, we remain gratefully yours,

Małgorzata Kot, Managing Director

Richard Owsiany, President



As the PMA is a tax exempt 501(c)(3) not-for-profit cultural institution, your financial contribution will be tax-deductible to the extent allowed by the IRS code.

Gift memberships or a membership for yourself and your family are also great ways to show your support. For more information, please write to PMA@PolishMuseumOfAmerica.org.